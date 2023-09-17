UN Declaration On The Rights Of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) Anniversary: Urgent Call For Action

14 September 2023

On September 13, 2007, the UN General Assembly marked a historic moment by unanimously approving the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). This landmark declaration established a universal framework of minimum standards aimed at ensuring the survival, dignity, and well-being of Indigenous peoples worldwide. It further expanded upon existing human rights standards and fundamental freedoms to address the unique challenges faced by Indigenous communities.

Regrettably, as we mark the 16th anniversary of UNDRIP's ratification, the situation of Indigenous Peoples remains distressingly unchanged in many parts of the world. Indigenous communities continue to endure a lack of recognition in numerous countries, land dispossession, discrimination, neglect, and various forms of attacks and persecution.

We urgently call upon states around the globe to honor the letter and spirit of the UNDRIP. The time for rhetoric has passed; it is now imperative that concrete actions are taken to rectify the ongoing injustices suffered by Indigenous Peoples. States, as duty bearers, carry the weighty responsibility of ensuring the protection, respect, and advancement of the rights and well-being of Indigenous Peoples.

May this anniversary stand as an unwavering reminder of the persistent challenges that endure, and may it serve as a clarion call for substantive reforms and progress. We stand in solidarity, recognizing that it is only together that we can forge a world in which Indigenous Peoples fully enjoy their rights, liberated from discrimination and oppression.

