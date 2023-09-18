Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Māori Leaders’ Want Agreement On Protecting Whales In International Waters At United Nations General Assembly

Monday, 18 September 2023, 1:15 pm
Press Release: Conservation International

UN (United Nations), New York, 17 September - The Māori King, together with other leaders of Aotearoa (New Zealand) and the Pacific, have supported a resolution for the adoption of the whale as Ocean Ambassador to the United Nations, calling it a “breakthrough” and seek support for a global agreement on protecting the legal personhood of whales in international waters.

The resolution was proposed to the United Nations today by Dr. Ralph Chami of Blue Green Future, who with blue carbon expert, Dr Carlos Duarte, is one of the lead technicians working with Indigenous founders of the Hinemoana Halo Ocean Initiative.

“For the first time, our tribes have formed a collective to work to implement Indigenous customary protections across whale migration routes between critical feeding and breeding grounds,” said Lisa Tumahai of Ngāi Tahu.

Mrs. Tumahai is co-chair of the Hinemoana Halo Ocean Fund (H20 Fund) which was set up to raise a $100 million blue bond for Indigenous-led blue habitat restoration and trophic rewilding projects as part of a large-scale plan to recover and protect whale populations across the Pacific Rim.

The Fund is a joint Conservation International Aotearoa initiative with seven Indigenous partners from New Zealand, Tonga, French Polynesia, and the Cook Islands. It will create the Pacific’s first IPLC-led climate finance mechanism.

“Dr Chami’s work with our Indigenous tribes in Aotearoa and the Pacific adds to the growing scientific acknowledgement of the role that our relations, the Tohorā (whales), play in addressing the twin challenges of climate change and ocean biodiversity loss,” said Mere Takoko, Vice President of Conservation International Aotearoa.

Ngāti Wai leader and co-chair of the H20 Fund, Aperahama Edwards, said that his tribe and others would be committed to placing back the authority of Indigenous tribes over their oceans to support the effort.

“It is important that Indigenous peoples from across the Pacific come together to rewild our oceans and restore blue habitats to help stabilize our communities on their lands and create long-term climate resilience,” said Mr. Edwards. 
 

Through Hinemoana Halo, Indigenous representatives have pledged to work together to facilitate the creation of the world’s largest Indigenous marine protected area network over a 2,200,000 km2 area.

The network will come under a customary protection framework that would put more investment into whale conservation and introduce seasonal protections across whale migratory routes or “blue” corridors. The full plan will be released at the 2024 UN (United Nations) Ocean’s Decade Conference in Barcelona, Spain.

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1JK4RG71inkaLeNZI-WAsvUOMZiVJORNg?usp=drive_link

