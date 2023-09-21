Euro-Med Monitor To HRC: Investigate Violence Against Migrants By Mercenary Groups On Greek Borders

Geneva - Extensive activity of organised mercenary groups on the maritime border between Greece and Türkiye, which aims to push back migrants and asylum seekers, is dangerous, illegal, and must stop immediately, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said in a statement to the UN Human Rights Council’s 54th session.

Euro-Med Monitor confirmed that “compelling evidence has emerged implicating Greek authorities in recruiting and supporting these mercenaries to reduce migrant and asylum-seeker arrivals, despite their commission of crimes such as the killing of migrants, including children”.

Delivering the statement to the Council, Euro-Med Monitor’s researcher Ama Gyambrah explained that the mercenaries use Greek security boats to carry out criminal acts under the watchful eye of security forces.

These acts, she said, encompass “capsizing migrant vessels, lethal incidents, abductions, abuse, torture, and forced returns under perilous conditions”.

She further stressed that utilising mercenaries does not absolve Greece of legal liability. “[Greece] bears the dual responsibility of permitting such activities on its

soil and enabling serious violations against migrants and asylum seekers,” Gyambrah added.

The UN Human Rights Council must establish a special commission to investigate the Greek government’s involvement in these mercenaries’ activities, said Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor along with the International Institute for Rights and Development in Geneva (IRDG).

The two organisations called for the identification of responsible individuals, establishment of legal grounds for their prosecution, and the prevention of impunity.

Watch the full statement HERE

Full statement

Mr President,

The extensive and hazardous activities conducted by organised mercenary groups violently pushing back migrants and asylum seekers on the maritime border between Greece and Türkiye demand immediate cessation.

Over time, compelling evidence has emerged implicating Greek authorities in recruiting and supporting these mercenaries to reduce migrant and asylum seeker arrivals, despite their commission of crimes such as the killing of migrants, including children.

These mercenaries employ Greek security boats and carry out criminal acts under security forces’ watchful eye, encompassing capsizing migrant vessels, lethal incidents, abductions, abuse, torture, and forced returns under perilous conditions.

The Greek government must acknowledge that utilising mercenaries does not absolve it of legal liability. It bears the dual burden of permitting such activities on its soil and enabling serious violations against migrants and asylum seekers.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor and IRDG urge the UNHRC to establish a special commission to investigate the Greek government’s involvement in these mercenaries’ activities. This commission should identify responsible individuals, establish legal grounds for their prosecution, and prevent impunity.

© Scoop Media

