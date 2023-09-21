Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

War In Sudan: ‘Brutal Fight’ Must End As Civilian Suffering Intensifies

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 9:33 pm
Press Release: UN News

Civilians continuing paying a heavy price as the “senseless violence” between rival militaries continues in Sudan, the UN’s political affairs chief said on Wednesday.

Rosemary DiCarlo called on the national army and so-called Rapid Support Forces to lay down their arms, more than five months after they began facing off in the streets of Khartoum.

She told a high level ministerial event on The Cost of Inaction in Sudan taking place at UN Headquarters in New York that only a return to the negotiating table, “to advance a meaningful ceasefire that would lead to a durable cession of hostilities”, could end the suffering.

The fighting has now destabilised the entire region, leading to the deaths of more than 5,000 Sudanese, and displacing millions both within the African nation and across seven national borders.

More than 7 million on the run

She said Sudan was now home to the highest number of internally displaced anywhere in the world, with at least 7.1 million uprooted.

“Political inaction on Sudan has already exacted a heavy cost…In addition to essential humanitarian action we also need an increase in effective diplomacy” Ms. DiCarlo added.

She called on the international community to do more to bring about a ceasefire and political settlement.

"More than 6 million Sudanese are one step away from famine. These numbers will keep growing, as long as the guns keep talking”.

UN relief chief Martin Griffiths told the meeting that if you want to know the cost of inaction, “you need look no further than the price the Sudanese people have already paid”.

‘At least 13 mass graves’

The violence has become increasingly ethnic in nature, especially in the historic cauldron of instability, Darfur. Reports suggest there are “at least 13 mass graves in places such as El Geneina.

The health system has almost totally broken down, and some 1,200 children have died from malnutrition and preventable diseases such as measles.

He said humanitarians were doing everything they can “to bring the response up to scale and speed.

Off target

So far, his humanitarian affairs coordination office OCHA and partners have reached around 3.5 million with critical aid, “but this amounts to only 19 per cent of the 18 million people we are targeting”.

Sudan has become perhaps the most dangerous and complex operating environment in the world, coupled with access difficulties and bureaucratic roadblocks.

The Emergency Relief Coordinator called for a concerted international push to get lifesaving help into the areas where it is needed.

“It is needed now, it was needed yesterday, and it will be needed tomorrow”, he told ministers.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
PAN Asia Pacific: Highly Hazardous Pesticides & Detoxifying Agriculture

Key reforms on pesticides must be agreed to address significant threats to human health & the environment. HHPs phase out & a global alliance to implement it are essential. Bans on trade in prohibited substances & new commitments supporting agroecology are also vital. More


UN News: Annual Cost For Reaching SDGs? Over $5 Trillion

The cost of achieving ambitious SDGs is estimated at $5.4-$6.4T per year between now and 2030, representing between $1,179 and $1,383 per person, per year. The study factors in 50 SDG indicators across 90 countries, covering three quarters of the global population. More


UN News: Armed Conflicts An Offense To Human Rationality


Speaking at the annual debate of the UN General Assembly, Lula da Silva lamented growing global inequalities and discussed his country’s role spearheading climate change diplomacy within the Global South. “The ten richest billionaires have more wealth than the poorest 40% of humanity,” said Mr. Silva. More

IMPSDL: 16th Anniversary of UNDRIP

UNDRIP established a universal framework to ensure the survival and well-being of Indigenous peoples. The UN has expanded existing human rights standards to address the unique challenges now facing Indigenous communities, including lack of recognition, discrimination, and various forms of persecution. More


WMO: Climate Inaction Puts Lives On The Line

António Guterres has warned that record temperatures and extreme weather are “causing havoc” around the world, with insufficient progress towards climate goals slowing down fight against poverty, hunger, and deadly diseases. SDGs are only 15% on track at the midway point of the 2030 Agenda. More


UN News: Championing Multilateralism Rooted In Equality

António Guterres has appealed to leaders from the G77 and China to fight for a world that works for all. “Global systems and frameworks have let you down. The conclusion is clear: the world is failing developing countries,” he told world leaders gathered in Havana. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 