Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Database Paves Way For Trees To Thrive In Face Of Climate Change, Biodiversity Loss

Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 5:39 am
Press Release: CIFOR

New database that documents environments faced by over 48,000 tree species supports climate change adaptation

  • The Tree Globally Observed Environmental Ranges database (TreeGOER) documents the observed environmental ranges of 48,129 tree species.
  • TreeGOER allows the impact of climate change on tree species to be explored and for better-targeted tree planting to support climate change adaptation.
  • TreeGOER is part of a wider suite of resources available from the CIFOR-ICRAF Global Tree Knowledge Platform that also includes the new GlobalUsefulNativeTrees database.

BONN, Germany, 26 September 2023 – A just-released database is set to help better select tree species in the face of climate change – paving the way for climate-adapted species to thrive in tree planting and restoration initiatives.

The database, Tree Globally Observed Environmental Ranges or TreeGOER, for short, documents the observed environmental ranges for the majority of known tree species. It was developed at the Center for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF), an international research and development organization on trees, forests, agroforestry and landscapes. The open-access database is available on Zenodo and described in the journal Global Change Biology. TreeGOER documents the global environmental ranges for 51 variables for observed occurrences of 48,129 tree species.

TreeGOER is expected to become a crucial resource for land managers and researchers to understand how climate change could affect the geographic ranges of where tree species can grow and thrive in the future. It allows plans to be made that support climate change adaptation, such as through planting climate-adapted tree species mixtures, and through encouraging local adaptation and facilitated migration of natural tree stands that will support healthy future forests and agroforestry systems.

“Not only will TreeGOER support climate change adaptation, but it also allows us to study how climate change is particularly likely to affect tree species richness in particular areas of the world. These types of biogeographical analyses give scientists and practitioners an opportunity to prioritize tree-based interventions in areas that are at higher risk,” said Roeland Kindt, a senior scientist at CIFOR-ICRAF, and the creator of the database and author of the accompanying article.

The database complements another global database recently created at CIFOR-ICRAF, called the GlobalUsefulNativeTrees database (GlobUNT), which documents the uses of over 14,000 tree species to support synergies between biodiversity recovery and local livelihoods in landscape restoration.

“Together, these two resources will support land managers in directing climate change adaption and restoration interventions toward native tree species planting,” said Kindt. “Our goal is to help everyone to plant the right tree, in the right place, for the right purpose so we can adapt to challenges like climate change, land degradation and biodiversity loss.”

TreeGOER and GlobUNT were developed through funding provided by the Darwin Initiative, Norway's International Climate and Forest Initiative and the Green Climate Fund. TreeGOER and GlobUNT complement a wide suite of resources developed by CIFOR-ICRAF that assist the selection of ‘the right tree for the right place and the right purpose’ available from the Global Tree Knowledge Platform.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from CIFOR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Rape & Torture By Russian Forces Continues In Ukraine

Erik Møse has provided harrowing details to the HRC about Russian soldiers in Kherson raping and committing sexual violence against women ranging from 19-83 years old. Family members were often kept in adjacent rooms, forcing them to hear the violations taking place. More


UN News: Lack Of Universal Healthcare Coverage A Massive Tragedy

At least 4.5B people (over half the world’s population) are not fully covered by essential health services. Access to basis healthcare caused financial hardship for nearly 2B people, while over 1.3B were pushed deeper into poverty trying to access services and medicines, a stark reminder of widening global inequities. More


UN News: Unsung Heroes Unite For Lasting Peace In Yemen

Over 4.3M Yemeni remain displaced and most don't feel safe enough to return home. Some are dispersed across hundreds of displacement camps in underdeveloped areas, mainly along the frontlines. Others have sheltered in urban areas or among host communities where social services are more readily available, yet poverty remains rife. More

UN Special Procedures: Alarming Human Rights Violations In Lao PDR

The UN has pointed to a pattern of serious violations targeting human rights defenders in Lao PDR, including summary executions & enforced disappearances, arbitrary & incommunicado detentions, violations of fair trial, and intimidation related to their legitmate and peaceful work in defence of human rights. More


UN News: Thousands of Global Leaders Gather For Institutional Peace

Over 1,800 people from 121 countries attended the 9th Anniversary of the World Peace Summit held in South Korea from September 18-21. The participants engaged in discussions on practical and viable strategies to establish a legally binding international law for peace. More


NZDF: Kiwi Women Take The Lead In Oldest UN Peacekeeping Mission

Palmerston North local Captain Zarra Houpapa and Dunedin-born Major Catherine Dymock are among the latest Military Observers sent to UNTSO by NZ since the early 1950s. The NZDF deploys personnel to patrol and monitor ceasefires and military activity in Israel’s Golan Heights, Lebanon, and Syria. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 