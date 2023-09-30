Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UNESCO Chief Calls For ‘Intensification’ Of Investment In Girls’ Education

Saturday, 30 September 2023, 9:20 pm
Press Release: UN News

The head of the UN, Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has urged governments to step up efforts to ensure that half of humanity is not shut out of the classroom.

Audrey Azoulay was speaking on Friday in Beijing, China, where she co-chaired the award ceremony for the 2023 UNESCO Prize for the Education of Women and Girls, alongside the agency’s Special Envoy, Professor Peng Liyuan.

She appealed for an “intensification of global investments in favour of girls and women’s access to education”.

Striving towards equality

Ms. Azoulay said “significant progress” has been made in education since the international community adopted the UN Declaration and Programme of Action for Women's Rights in 1995.

Today, 90 per cent of girls worldwide have completed primary education, and more than 40 per cent have access to higher education.

“This dynamic must continue because gender equality in education is not yet a reality. Currently, two-thirds of illiterate adults in the world are women,” she said.

Honouring outstanding initiatives

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The UNESCO Prize honours outstanding and innovative contributions made by individuals, institutions, and organizations to advance girls’ and women’s education.

The award, which is presented annually, was established in 2015 and is supported by China. Two projects in Pakistan and China are this year’s recipients.

A better future for girls

The Star Schools programme in Pakistan ensures girls' education in emergency situations. More than 540,000 minority girls benefit, including Afghan and Rohingya refugees, and victims of natural disasters such as the deadly and devastating floods last year.

UNESCO spoke to Fajer Pasha, Executive Director of the Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (PAGE), which runs the project.

“When girls have been through a Star School, we want them to come out not just literate but confident and above all aware of their rights so that they believe a future exists for them,” he said.

Putting girls first

The Spring Bud project in China supports access to quality education for four million adolescent girls from 56 ethnic groups, spread across 31 provinces.

The initiative by the China Children and Teenagers' Fund (CCTF) was created at a time when nine years of compulsory education was not yet fully established across the country, and families still had to pay fees and textbook costs.

“Some rural families were too poor to send their girls to school. Some parents in remote areas, influenced by old cultural biases, would choose boys, not girls when they could only afford to send some of their children to school,” CCTF Secretary-General Zhang Yanhong told UNESCO.

Cultural heritage visit

While in China, Ms. Azoulay also met with President Xi Jinping, who reaffirmed the country’s commitment to supporting UNESCO's mandate and working together with all Member States of the organization.

She travelled to two World Heritage sites: the Forbidden City in Beijing and the Beijing Man site in Zhoukoudian, where remains of prehistoric human societies were found.

World Heritage sites are natural and cultural places that are of outstanding universal value to humanity, and there are more than 1,000 across the planet.

These locations are protected under the World Heritage Convention, adopted by UNESCO in 1972.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Record Antarctic Sea Ice Melt

Having reached its maximum level during winter in the southern hemisphere, Antarctic sea ice has dipped below 17M square kms for the first time since records began in 1979. That is a full million km² below 2022, an area greater than the size of Egypt. One of the US National Snow & Ice Data Center scientists issuing the alert said it was far outside anything seen before and “almost mind-blowing”. More


UN News: International Policing Lifeline To Help Haitian Security Crisis

UN Human Rights chief Volker Türk has stressed that the deployment of a multinational security support mission is essential to tackle organized crime, armed gangs, and international trafficking in arms, drugs, and people - “Every day the lives of Haitian people become even harder, but it is vital that we do not give up. Their situation is not hopeless. With international support and resolve, the Haitian people can tackle this grave insecurity and find a way out of this chaos." More


UN News: Concern For Refugees Fleeing Karabakh

The UNHCR has raised concerns over the movement of civilians to Armenia as a result of recent hostilities in the region. Some 19,000 refugees have fled Karabakh, including many elderly people, women, & children. Shabia Mantoo called on all sides to protect civilians & fully respect international humanitarian refugee law allowing them safe passage. More

UN News: Illegal Settlements Erode Viability Of Palestinian State

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland has expressed deep concern over the relentless expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank - “Settlements further entrench the occupation, fuel violence, impede Palestinian access to their land and resources, and systematically erode the viability of a Palestinian State as part of a two-State solution.” More


UN News: Separations Of Uyghur Children Are Forced Assimilation

The UN has expressed grave concern over the significant expansion of Xinjiang's state-run boarding school system, which fails to provide education in the children’s mother tongue and forcibly separates Uyghur & other minority Muslim children from their families & communities, leading to their forced assimilation. More


UN News: Reform Of Taliban Decrees Restricting Women’s Rights

The UN Special Representative for Afghanistan says the international community must engage with the Taliban despite deep disagreement over women’s rights and inclusive governance. Expressing concern over the “lack of positive direction” in current efforts, Roza Otunbayeva called for a “reframed engagement strategy.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 