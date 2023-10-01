Come And Celebrate Awesome Antarctica With Us!

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Sunday, 1 October 2023, 7:51 pm
Press Release: Antarctica New Zealand

Antarctica is coming to Ōtautahi Christchurch, with the ‘Awesome Antarctica’ Days of Ice festival running from 2 to 8 October.

Tūranga library will be the vortex of action during the week-long storm of events and festivities about to hit the Antarctic Gateway city. The programme includes themed activities, speakers, art exhibitions, films and events for tamariki – something for the whole whānau!

This year’s family outing, Explore Antarctica, with loads of activities for kids, will be held on Saturday, 7 October, from 10am to 4pm.

A highlight of the festival is an installation at Tūranga, Aurora Waiata, which has been crafted by artist Jason O’Hara with support from Antarctica New Zealand. This immersive audio/visual journey combines the calls of Weddell seals and the southern lights, Tahu-nui-ā Rangi.

The idea was sparked by scientists’ recordings of the very low frequencies emitted by aurora, and their similarity to the seals’ songs.

"It would be futile to attempt to visually recreate the grandeur of the Aurora. Any recreation would simply pale in comparison to the reality of nature,” Jason says.

“Instead, we have created an interpretation based on a computer visualisation of the actual sound of the aurora as its seed. We then created an imagined conversation in song between the Weddell seals and the aurora."

The festival will wrap up on Sunday, 8 October with the Cathedral Antarctic Service at the Christchurch Transitional Cathedral at 10am, followed by Antarctic expeditioners laying wreaths at Scott’s Statue on the corner of Oxford Terrace and Worcester Street at 11am. At the church service, the Erebus Chalice begins its journey to Antarctica, where it resides at the Chapel of the Snows at McMurdo Station for the summer, a tradition that has continued for over 35 years.

Christchurch is bustling with personnel from international Antarctic programmes heading south for the summer research season. New Zealand’s summer team has landed at Scott Base, and the New Zealand Defence Force’s Operation Antarctica is underway.

UN News: Record Antarctic Sea Ice Melt

Having reached its maximum level during winter in the southern hemisphere, Antarctic sea ice has dipped below 17M square kms for the first time since records began in 1979. That is a full million km² below 2022, an area greater than the size of Egypt. One of the US National Snow & Ice Data Center scientists issuing the alert said it was far outside anything seen before and “almost mind-blowing”. More


UN News: International Policing Lifeline To Help Haitian Security Crisis

UN Human Rights chief Volker Türk has stressed that the deployment of a multinational security support mission is essential to tackle organized crime, armed gangs, and international trafficking in arms, drugs, and people - “Every day the lives of Haitian people become even harder, but it is vital that we do not give up. Their situation is not hopeless. With international support and resolve, the Haitian people can tackle this grave insecurity and find a way out of this chaos." More


UN News: Concern For Refugees Fleeing Karabakh

The UNHCR has raised concerns over the movement of civilians to Armenia as a result of recent hostilities in the region. Some 19,000 refugees have fled Karabakh, including many elderly people, women, & children. Shabia Mantoo called on all sides to protect civilians & fully respect international humanitarian refugee law allowing them safe passage. More

UN News: Illegal Settlements Erode Viability Of Palestinian State

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland has expressed deep concern over the relentless expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank - “Settlements further entrench the occupation, fuel violence, impede Palestinian access to their land and resources, and systematically erode the viability of a Palestinian State as part of a two-State solution.” More


UN News: Separations Of Uyghur Children Are Forced Assimilation

The UN has expressed grave concern over the significant expansion of Xinjiang's state-run boarding school system, which fails to provide education in the children’s mother tongue and forcibly separates Uyghur & other minority Muslim children from their families & communities, leading to their forced assimilation. More


UN News: Reform Of Taliban Decrees Restricting Women’s Rights

The UN Special Representative for Afghanistan says the international community must engage with the Taliban despite deep disagreement over women’s rights and inclusive governance. Expressing concern over the “lack of positive direction” in current efforts, Roza Otunbayeva called for a “reframed engagement strategy.” More

