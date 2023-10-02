Samsung Signs Memorandum Of Understanding With The Tuvalu Ministry Of Education

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. New Zealand representatives have met and discussed increased collaboration with the Tuvalu Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports to with the aim of promoting technology and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, The Arts and Mathematics) subjects in Tuvalu schools.

Samsung New Zealand President, Hyung Min Chun met with Hon. Timi Melei, Minister for Education, Youth and Sport, to agree a five year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) designed to benefit students and teachers within the independent island nation, centred on the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow activity.

"Samsung is determined to partner with Pacific nations to help develop education outcomes for future generations through Samsung Solve for Tomorrow. Tuvalu is an important country in the South Pacific and we are excited to be able to partner with the Government to bring our Solve for Tomorrow activity to island and help empower the future generations. I’m proud that we are able to bring this special opportunity to make a meaningful difference to empower youths in Tuvalu." said Samsung New Zealand President, Hyung Min Chun.

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is a global competition that will challenge Tavalu’s next generation of innovators to unleash their creativity and use STEAM to find solutions for pressing local, or global, community challenges. Samsung has been working to roll out the Solve for Tomorrow project this year across the Pacific, and has already agreed rollout of the challenge in Tonga, Fiji, Samoa and Timor-Leste.

Samsung are proudly supporting Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 as a private sector member. This event will play a pivotal role in bringing today’s leading technologies and innovations closer to more and more people.

About Samsung Solve for Tomorrow

This is Samsung Solve for Tomorrow was launched in the US in 2010, the competition has been hugely influential internationally, with more than 1.7 million students and teachers participating across 26 countries. Read more about the competition here.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com

