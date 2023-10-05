Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Mauritius Supreme Court Rules Law Targeting LGBT People Is Unconstitutional

Thursday, 5 October 2023, 6:30 am
Press Release: The Human Dignity Trust

Momentous victory for human rights in Mauritius as Supreme Court rules law targeting LGBT people is unconstitutional

Mauritius joins growing list of African nations that have decriminalised same-sex sexual activity

(London, 4 October 2023) Today’s decision by Mauritius’ Supreme Court declaring a law that criminalised same-sex intimacy between men unconstitutional is a momentous victory for human rights, says the Human Dignity Trust.

In the judgment, the Supreme Court judges underlined the constitutionally protected right to non-discrimination, stating, ‘…are there any valid reasons for the State to discriminate against the plaintiff having sexual intercourse in the only way available to him? The present case concerns the most private and intimate aspects of the identity of homosexual men, namely the manner in which they have sexual intercourse. Accordingly, there must exist particularly serious reasons for the State to justifiably interfere with the manner in which homosexual men choose to have consensual sexual intercourse in private.’

‘This decision finally topples 185 years of state-sanctioned stigma against LGBT people in Mauritius and sends yet another important message to the remaining criminalising countries in Africa and beyond: these laws must go,’ says Téa Braun, the Human Dignity Trust’s Chief Executive.

‘The Trust applauds this decision, as well as the ongoing work of the government to reform wider sexual offence laws to eliminate discrimination and provide proper protection against all sexual violence. We are delighted to have supported Ryan, his local legal team and the Collectif Arc-en-Ciel in this landmark case and we congratulate them for making Mauritius a better place for all citizens.’

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The case, brought by Abdool Ridwan (Ryan) Firaas Ah Seek with the support of the Human Dignity Trust, challenged the constitutionality of Section 250 of the Mauritian Criminal Code, which dated back to 1838. The provision criminalised ‘sodomy’ and anyone convicted could face a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment. The law was inherited from the British during the colonial period, in which the English criminal law was imposed upon Mauritius, and was retained upon independence in 1968, only shortly after the corresponding law was removed from the statute books in England in 1967.

In their reasoning the judges also overtly recognised the legacy of colonial-era laws, remarking that, ‘Section 250 was not introduced into Mauritius to reflect any Mauritian values but was inherited as part of our colonial history from Britain. Its enactment was not the expression of domestic democratic will but was a course imposed on Mauritius and other colonies by British rule.’

‘Receiving this judgment in my favour is an enormous relief. From today, as a citizen and a human being, I am now free to love whoever I want to without fear. Above all, it also means that the next generations can fully and freely embrace their sexuality without fear of being arrested. This victory is undoubtedly a major step towards the full inclusion of our community in Mauritian society,’ says Abdool Ridwan (Ryan) Firaas Ah Seek, the plaintiff and current president of the Collectif Arc-en-Ciel.

‘I wish to express my thanks to my legal team and am also immensely grateful to the Collectif Arc-en-Ciel and the Human Dignity Trust for their support over the past four years. This is truly a collective victory.’

The case was originally filed at the Supreme Court in 2019.

‘This victory brings the number of jurisdictions that still criminalise LGBT people to 65. Mauritius now joins other African nations such as South Africa, Botswana, Seychelles, Angola and Mozambique, which have eradicated similar colonial-era criminalising provisions from their lawbooks,’ added Téa Braun.

Notes:

  • The Human Dignity Trust works with LGBT activists around the world to defend human rights in countries where private, consensual, same-sex sexual activity is criminalised. We provide free legal assistance to local organisations that are challenging laws that persecute people on the basis of their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.
  • See the full judgment from the Supreme Court. A case digest will shortly be available on HDT’s website.
  • The Collectif Arc-En-Ciel (CAEC) is the largest and longest-standing organisation in Mauritius championing the human rights of LGBT people and an interested party in this case.
  • Abdool Ridwan Firaas (Ryan) Ah Seek is represented by a Mauritian legal team composed of Gavin Glover SC, Yanilla Moonshiram, barrister-at-law, and Komadhi Mardemootoo, attorney-at-law, with support from the Human Dignity Trust, Tim Otty KC (founder of the Human Dignity Trust), Isabel Buchanan and international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills.
  • Visit the Human Dignity Trust’sinteractive mapto see which countries across the world continue to criminalise LGBT people.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Human Dignity Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: UN Teams Support Burn Victims Amidst Karabakh Crisis

WHO Special Envoy Robb Butler, who visited a burns treatment centre in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, described the suffering as “heart-breaking” - “Every single bed in this 80-bed hospital is occupied with a survivor from the explosion in Karabakh. Health workers here are working hard to treat and rehabilitate them, but this is a small country with limited capacity, and the needs are immense.” More


UN News: Looming Hunger Emergency For South Sudanese

A hunger emergency is looming for scores of South Sudanese families fleeing warfare. Nearly 300,000 people have arrived in South Sudan since the conflict began across the border in mid-April, most of whom are returnees. Among them, one in five children is malnourished and 90% of families are experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity. More


UN News: World Habitat Day Focuses On Cities As Drivers Of Growth

Global economic growth is declining to about 2.5% this year. Apart from the initial COVID-19 crisis three years ago, and the global financial crisis in 2009, this is the weakest level since 2001. Given the size of the contribution of cities to national economies, the future of many countries will be determined by their productivity. More

UN News: Record Antarctic Sea Ice Melt

Having reached its maximum level during winter in the southern hemisphere, Antarctic sea ice has dipped below 17M square kms for the first time since records began in 1979. That is a full million km² below 2022, an area greater than the size of Egypt. One of the US National Snow & Ice Data Center scientists issuing the alert said it was far outside anything seen before and “almost mind-blowing”. More


UN News: International Policing Lifeline To Help Haitian Security Crisis

UN Human Rights chief Volker Türk has stressed that the deployment of a multinational security support mission is essential to tackle organized crime, armed gangs, and international trafficking in arms, drugs, and people - “Every day the lives of Haitian people become even harder, but it is vital that we do not give up. Their situation is not hopeless. With international support and resolve, the Haitian people can tackle this grave insecurity and find a way out of this chaos." More


UN News: Concern For Refugees Fleeing Karabakh

The UNHCR has raised concerns over the movement of civilians to Armenia as a result of recent hostilities in the region. Some 19,000 refugees have fled Karabakh, including many elderly people, women, & children. Shabia Mantoo called on all sides to protect civilians & fully respect international humanitarian refugee law allowing them safe passage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 