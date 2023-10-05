Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Malaysia's Fight Against Cardiovascular Disease

Thursday, 5 October 2023, 6:38 am
Press Release: GLOBE NEWSWIRE

Latest innovations in heart screening procedures enable patients to take ownership of their cardiovascular health

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) present a substantial global health concern, and Malaysia, is not immune to this health issue. As reported by the World Health Organization, CVDs contribute to nearly 25% of all fatalities in the country. However, the silver lining lies in early detection, which can potentially prevent fatal outcomes. To aid in the early identification of potential CVDs, five hospitals in Malaysia, namely, Bukit Tinggi Medical Centre (BTMC) in Johor; Cardio Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur (CVSKL) in Kuala Lumpur; Mahkota Heart Centre in Melaka; and Sunway Medical Centre in Selangor, have adopted innovative screening procedures as part of their commitment to advancing cardiovascular health in the country.
 

BTMC has initiated the first Inclisiran® treatment in the country, offering hope to patients with challenging high LDL-Cholesterol cases. Dr. Yew Kuan Leong, Consultant Cardiologist at BTMC, stresses the importance of early cardiac screening and appropriate prevention in the fight against heart disease. “Elevated LDL-Cholesterol levels is a major risk factor for heart disease and can remain high despite adequate oral cholesterol-lowering drugs. This places them at higher risk of cardiovascular events. To combat this, the use of cutting-edge therapies like PCSK9 inhibitors and siRNA-based treatments is crucial,” says Dr. Yew.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

CVSKL, a dedicated centre of excellence for cardiovascular care, is the first centre in Southeast Asia to introduce the revolutionary Revolution Apex CT scan. This lightning-fast scanner captures detailed images in a single heartbeat, utilising advanced technology to produce high-resolution images with the lowest radiation dose. “Early detection allows for early intervention, and thus, a better outcome. The Complex High-Risk Percutaneous Coronary Interventions Procedure (CHIP) programme uses highly innovative and advanced technologies to deliver the most precise outcomes,” says Dr. Al Fazir Omar, Consultant Cardiologist at CVSKL.

Mahkota Heart Centre, Melaka’s leading provider of comprehensive cardiac care, offers regular community screenings through the MyHeart programme, launched in 2021. “For symptomatic individuals, we provide one-stop CT scan and echo treadmill packages, cardiologist diagnosis, and treatment,” says Dr. Ang Eng Lip, Senior Cardiologist at Mahkota Medical Centre. A key standout feature is their Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory, located in the Operation Theatre Complex, ensuring a sterile environment, and reducing the risk of infection.

Sunway Medical Centre Penang offers a one-stop centre for heart screening, where patients can conveniently undergo all necessary tests with confidence, under the guidance of their team of dedicated professionals. “We believe actively involving patients in their own well-being plays an important role in ensuring good long-term cardiovascular health. Creating public awareness, promoting health consciousness and good screening programmes will empower patients to take charge of their own health, which may eventually translate into better compliance on medical care,” says Dr. Khaw Chee Sin, Consultant Physician & Interventional Cardiologist at Sunway Medical Centre Penang.

Innovative screening procedures are pivotal in promoting cardiovascular health in Malaysia, positioning the country at the forefront of global healthcare excellence. With a commitment to cutting-edge medical science, Malaysian healthcare providers employ advanced technologies and therapies to combat heart disease. Malaysia's distinctive feature lies in its dedication to early detection and intervention, ensuring better patient outcomes.

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), the agency dedicated to facilitating and promoting the growth of the healthcare travel industry, welcomes and commends the innovative enhancements implemented by hospitals. The agency recognises the significance of these innovations in fostering trust and capturing the interest of healthcare travellers seeking treatment in Malaysia.

Beyond exceptional medical services, Malaysia offers a unique blend of healthcare and tourism, where patients and their families not only receive world-class care but also have the opportunity to explore the country's culture, natural beauty, and vibrant cities. This fusion of healthcare and tourism makes Malaysia the ultimate destination for cardiovascular treatment and memorable travel experiences.

To learn more about World Heart Day and for more information on Malaysia Healthcare and its services, please visit https://malaysiahealthcare.org or visit our social feeds at: www.facebook.com/MHTCMalaysia or at LinkedIn (Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council).

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from GLOBE NEWSWIRE on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: UN Teams Support Burn Victims Amidst Karabakh Crisis

WHO Special Envoy Robb Butler, who visited a burns treatment centre in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, described the suffering as “heart-breaking” - “Every single bed in this 80-bed hospital is occupied with a survivor from the explosion in Karabakh. Health workers here are working hard to treat and rehabilitate them, but this is a small country with limited capacity, and the needs are immense.” More


UN News: Looming Hunger Emergency For South Sudanese

A hunger emergency is looming for scores of South Sudanese families fleeing warfare. Nearly 300,000 people have arrived in South Sudan since the conflict began across the border in mid-April, most of whom are returnees. Among them, one in five children is malnourished and 90% of families are experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity. More


UN News: World Habitat Day Focuses On Cities As Drivers Of Growth

Global economic growth is declining to about 2.5% this year. Apart from the initial COVID-19 crisis three years ago, and the global financial crisis in 2009, this is the weakest level since 2001. Given the size of the contribution of cities to national economies, the future of many countries will be determined by their productivity. More

UN News: Record Antarctic Sea Ice Melt

Having reached its maximum level during winter in the southern hemisphere, Antarctic sea ice has dipped below 17M square kms for the first time since records began in 1979. That is a full million km² below 2022, an area greater than the size of Egypt. One of the US National Snow & Ice Data Center scientists issuing the alert said it was far outside anything seen before and “almost mind-blowing”. More


UN News: International Policing Lifeline To Help Haitian Security Crisis

UN Human Rights chief Volker Türk has stressed that the deployment of a multinational security support mission is essential to tackle organized crime, armed gangs, and international trafficking in arms, drugs, and people - “Every day the lives of Haitian people become even harder, but it is vital that we do not give up. Their situation is not hopeless. With international support and resolve, the Haitian people can tackle this grave insecurity and find a way out of this chaos." More


UN News: Concern For Refugees Fleeing Karabakh

The UNHCR has raised concerns over the movement of civilians to Armenia as a result of recent hostilities in the region. Some 19,000 refugees have fled Karabakh, including many elderly people, women, & children. Shabia Mantoo called on all sides to protect civilians & fully respect international humanitarian refugee law allowing them safe passage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 