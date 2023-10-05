Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Global Economy A Mixed Bag, Horizon Uncertain: UNCTAD

Thursday, 5 October 2023, 6:45 am
Press Release: UN News

The global economy is at “a critical juncture”, with some economies thriving and expanding, while others falter and slow down, the UN’s trade and development body said on Wednesday.

The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) reported that world economic growth is expected to decelerate from three per cent last year to 2.4 per cent through 2023, with limited signs of a rebound in 2024.

These figures underscore the urgent need for reform of the global financial system, more practical policies to combat inflation, inequality, and sovereign debt, as well as enhanced oversight of critical markets.

Avoid past mistakes

Rebeca Grynspan, UNCTAD Secretary-General, emphasized the need to avoid past policy errors.

“We need a balanced policy mix of fiscal, monetary and supply-side measures to achieve financial sustainability, boost productive investment and create better jobs. Regulation needs to address the deepening asymmetries of the international trading and financial system,” she said.

US ‘soft landing’

According to UNCTAD, the global economy’s recovery from the pandemic is marked by significant divergence, prompting concerns about the right path forward in the absence of policy coordination.

In the United States, the report said, despite rising interest rates, the economy has defied pessimistic predictions by experiencing a controlled economic slowdown.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

This “soft landing” can be attributed to robust consumer spending, the avoidance of fiscal austerity measures, and active monetary intervention earlier in the year.

At the same time, lingering investment concerns remain, particularly due to extended high interest rates, the report added.

Mixed picture elsewhere

Conversely, Europe teeters on the brink of a potential recession, grappling with a rapid tightening of monetary policy and strong economic headwinds. Major economies are slowing down and Germany is already in a state of contraction.

Stagnant or falling real wages across the continent, compounded by fiscal austerity, are dragging down growth, UNCTAD said.

China, while showing signs of recovery from last year, faces weak domestic consumer demand and private investment, the report noted.

However, it has more fiscal policy space compared to other major economies, which could be leveraged to address these challenges, the UN agency added.

One of the key concerns is the persistence of economic inequality, especially in developing countries disproportionately affected by monetary tightening in more advanced economies.

This widening wealth gap poses a threat to the fragile economic recovery and reaching the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Unfolding development crisis

Debt burdens also loom large for many developing nations.

Rising interest rates, weakening currencies and sluggish export growth have combined to squeeze the fiscal space for essential needs, transforming the growing debt service burden into an unfolding development crisis, UNCTAD warned.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: UN Teams Support Burn Victims Amidst Karabakh Crisis

WHO Special Envoy Robb Butler, who visited a burns treatment centre in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, described the suffering as “heart-breaking” - “Every single bed in this 80-bed hospital is occupied with a survivor from the explosion in Karabakh. Health workers here are working hard to treat and rehabilitate them, but this is a small country with limited capacity, and the needs are immense.” More


UN News: Looming Hunger Emergency For South Sudanese

A hunger emergency is looming for scores of South Sudanese families fleeing warfare. Nearly 300,000 people have arrived in South Sudan since the conflict began across the border in mid-April, most of whom are returnees. Among them, one in five children is malnourished and 90% of families are experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity. More


UN News: World Habitat Day Focuses On Cities As Drivers Of Growth

Global economic growth is declining to about 2.5% this year. Apart from the initial COVID-19 crisis three years ago, and the global financial crisis in 2009, this is the weakest level since 2001. Given the size of the contribution of cities to national economies, the future of many countries will be determined by their productivity. More

UN News: Record Antarctic Sea Ice Melt

Having reached its maximum level during winter in the southern hemisphere, Antarctic sea ice has dipped below 17M square kms for the first time since records began in 1979. That is a full million km² below 2022, an area greater than the size of Egypt. One of the US National Snow & Ice Data Center scientists issuing the alert said it was far outside anything seen before and “almost mind-blowing”. More


UN News: International Policing Lifeline To Help Haitian Security Crisis

UN Human Rights chief Volker Türk has stressed that the deployment of a multinational security support mission is essential to tackle organized crime, armed gangs, and international trafficking in arms, drugs, and people - “Every day the lives of Haitian people become even harder, but it is vital that we do not give up. Their situation is not hopeless. With international support and resolve, the Haitian people can tackle this grave insecurity and find a way out of this chaos." More


UN News: Concern For Refugees Fleeing Karabakh

The UNHCR has raised concerns over the movement of civilians to Armenia as a result of recent hostilities in the region. Some 19,000 refugees have fled Karabakh, including many elderly people, women, & children. Shabia Mantoo called on all sides to protect civilians & fully respect international humanitarian refugee law allowing them safe passage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 