Mitsubishi Motors Wins Good Design Award 2023 In Japan With The Triton, Xforce And Delica Mini

TOKYO, Oct 5, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that the all-new Triton1 one-ton pickup truck, the all-new Xforce2 compact SUV, and the new Delica Mini super height-wagon kei-car3 have won the Good Design Award4 2023 organized by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion.

Mitsubishi Motors has been working to create distinctively unique designs based on its design philosophy of Robust & Ingenious. The company is commited to providing customers with reliability and excitement by building upon its core values of dynamic strength, robustness and functionality, and by continuing to evolve and progress with the times. The three new models, the Triton, Xforce and Delica Mini, were selected as Good Design Award winners for embodying Mitsubishi Motors-ness that reflects this design philosophy while expressing their individual design concepts.

All-new Triton The all-new Triton is a one-ton pickup truck that condenses the essence of Mitsubishi Motors, offering safe and comfortable ride with peace of mind in a variety of weather and road conditions around the world. Based on the Beast Mode design concept, the all-new Triton has an imposing aura that expresses the toughness and strength required of a pickup truck, as well as the ruggedness and agility typical of a Mitsubishi model. The interior is designed for enhanced practicality with professional use in mind.

Comments from the jury:"This pickup is targeted mainly at the ASEAN and Latin America markets. As a partner for work and leisure in these areas, it requires a power not found in passenger vehicles and a sense of fun that sets it apart from other commercial vehicles. The styling, consisting of a front face with a strong presence, distinctive lighting utilizing LEDs, a horizontally-themed silhouette, and square fenders, fully meets these requirements and clearly conveys the brand identity. In addition, the vehicle offers a spacious cabin, a functional instrument panel, a low cargo bed, and other user-friendly features, while also standing out for its excellent workmanship, including a cover for the inside of the cargo bed."

Special website:https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/products/triton

All-new Xforce

The all-new Xforce is a compact SUV that offers comfort and practicality including a spacious cabin and versatile storage spaces well-balanced in a maneuverable, compact body size, as well as road handling that allows safe, secure ride in various weather or road conditions. Based on the design concept of Silky & Solid, its design features a stylish yet robust, authentic SUV styling and a sophisticated interior with a cutting-edge feel.

Comments from the jury:

"The exterior design, with the powerful front and rear fenders at its core, gives a sense of massiveness despite the vehicle's compact size, and together with the shape of the headlights and rear combination lights, it exudes the appeal of an advanced SUV. Meanwhile, through well-organized, structured modeling and the skillful blending of colors, materials and finishes (CMF), the interior succeeds in creating a sense of excitement to match the external profile. The use of a hexagon motif in the details of both the interior and exterior also contributes to a sense of unity in the overall vehicle design."

Special website:https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/products/xforce/

New Delica Mini

The new Delica Mini is a super height-wagon kei-car that bears the name of the Delica minivan, combining a spacious interior and powerful driving performance. With the design theme of Daily Adventure, the Delica Mini features an SUV-like styling that gives the impression of powerful driving like the Delica and a functional cabin that is convenient for both outdoor and everyday use.

Comments from the jury:

"The exterior design gives the impression of a sturdy tool, firm and powerful, but at the same time succeeds in conveying a sense of affability, especially with the ring-shaped headlights with cut-out tops. The body color also shows ingenuity, successfully combining a modern look with a boldness that evokes a sense of adventure. The interior design is also well matched to the exterior, giving a clean, sturdy impression, while the window surrounds, which incorporate the exterior color, also convey playfulness."

Special website (in Japanese only):https://www.mitsubishi-motors.co.jp/lineup/delica_mini/special/

1. The Triton is sold as the L200 in some markets. In Japan, it is scheduled for launch in early 2024.

2. The Xforce is not sold in Japan.

3. Kei-car is a vehicle category in Japan for microcars.

4. The Good Design Award has been the sole comprehensive design evaluation and commendation system in Japan since its founding as the Good Design Product Selection System in 1957. Over the past 60 years, the movement has aimed at improving Japanese industry and lifestyle through design, and the total number of awards presented has reached more than 50,000. Today, it has grown into a global design award in which numerous companies and organizations participate from around the world, and the G Mark, which is the symbol of the award, is widely known as a mark of design excellence.

