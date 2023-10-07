Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The Sarawak Government Commits To Creating A Tech And Innovation-driven Economy

Saturday, 7 October 2023, 6:38 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

The legacy of Sarawak's dedication to fostering innovation and technology will continue to reverberate on the international stage

KUCHING, MALAYSIA, Oct 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - At the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology (WCIT) and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (IDECS) 2023, collectively known as WCIT|IDECS 2023 (the “Event”), the Sarawak Government reaffirms its steadfast commitment to investing in innovation and technology to pave the way for Sarawak’s transformation from a traditional economy to a modern technology-driven powerhouse.

Held on 4 to 6 October 2023, WCIT|IDECS 2023 reached a triumphant conclusion today after three days of groundbreaking discussions, visionary insights, and unprecedented networking opportunities. The Event, which saw the attendance of more than 10,000 attendees from 46 countries worldwide, brought together global leaders, tech pioneers, and innovators to explore the limitless potential of innovation and technology. In addition, the inaugural She-Tech Asia Forum 2023 served as a compelling prelude to WCIT|IDECS 2023, setting the stage for more women empowerment and representation in the field of technology.

Yang Berhormat (YB) Datuk Amar Haji Awang Tengah bin Ali Hasan, Deputy Premier of Sarawak delivered a resounding conclusion to the event, "WCIT|IDECS 2023 has illuminated our path towards a future where innovation and technology are the driving forces behind Sarawak's economic growth and prosperity. Our commitment remains steadfast as we transition from tradition to modernity. Many of these ideas shared over the past few days at WCIT|IDECS 2023 will come to shape Sarawak’s journey forward, building on the state’s current trajectory to becoming not only a digital economic powerhouse in the region, but a thriving society driven by innovation and technology where our people can enjoy economic prosperity, social inclusivity, and a sustainable environment.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Sarawak made headlines on the very first day of the event with the official announcement of the Sarawak Digital Economy Blueprint 2030, outlining an ambitious vision for the future of the region. This visionary blueprint underscores Sarawak's dedication to harnessing the power of digital technology to drive economic growth, create job opportunities, and improve the quality of life for its citizens.

YB Datuk Amar Haji Awang Tengah added, “The Sarawak Digital Economy Blueprint 2030 is a culmination of Sarawak’s concerted efforts over the past decade to transform our economy. It is our strategic roadmap to create positive impact and empower our people, and position Sarawak as an attractive investment, business and tourism destination at the international level.”

WCIT|IDECS 2023 marked the first-ever union of two leading global events in technology and innovation. The convergence of both WCIT and IDECS, which are prominent events in their own rights, aimed to address key issues relevant to our time and our tomorrows as well as tackling the challenges and opportunities presented by the ever-evolving digital age.

Dr Sean Seah, Chairman of World Innovation, Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) said, “We firmly believe the partnerships, collaborative connections as well as debate and discussions on tech in general, and AI in particular, that have emerged from WITSA’s catalytic platform will pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive digital future. This pivotal success stands as a testament to what can be achieved when governments, industry leaders, and communities come together with a shared vision.”

Host association PIKOM Chairman Ong Chin Seong said, “After 3 days of packed content and activities, WCIT|IDECS 2023 certainly left us with things to ponder in this age of transformation. The future of technology is not about predicting what will happen, but about creating what we want to happen and realizing its full potential. Our delegates certainly benefited from the event, and we look forward to WCIT 2024. Congratulations again to the Sarawak Government, especially to the WCIT|SDEC 2023 Secretariat led by SDEC. We are delighted to partner with the state in this endeavor.”

WCIT|IDECS 2023 also marked a momentous occasion with the announcement and official handover of WCIT to the new host city of 2024, Armenia, ushering in another chapter of global innovation collaboration.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Glen Johnson: All Is Far From Quiet On The Eastern Front

The 'Surovikin Line' - a 120-km-wide death trap, densely mined and replete with anti-tank ditches, dragon’s teeth, and layers of trenches - was deliberately constructed to exact a horrific toll on advancing Ukrainian troops. And that is what has happened over the past four months. Ukraine’s forces remain bogged down in a meat grinder, having made marginal gains, and only “breached” the first defensive line near Rabotino, where their soldiers have been funneled into low-ground positions and are assailed from the high ground on three sides. More


UN Human Rights: Australia - Support For Indigenous ‘Voice’ Vote

The UN has urged all Australians to unite in support of the creation of a permanent constitutional body of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples to advise the Government on all matters that relate to them as the First Peoples of Australia. Australians will vote in a referendum on 14 October on a proposal to enshrine into the Constitution an Indigenous Voice to parliament. More

UN News: UN Teams Support Burn Victims Amidst Karabakh Crisis

WHO Special Envoy Robb Butler, who visited a burns treatment centre in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, described the suffering as “heart-breaking” - “Every single bed in this 80-bed hospital is occupied with a survivor from the explosion in Karabakh. Health workers here are working hard to treat and rehabilitate them, but this is a small country with limited capacity, and the needs are immense.” More


UN News: Looming Hunger Emergency For South Sudanese

A hunger emergency is looming for scores of South Sudanese families fleeing warfare. Nearly 300,000 people have arrived in South Sudan since the conflict began across the border in mid-April, most of whom are returnees. Among them, one in five children is malnourished and 90% of families are experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity. More


UN News: Record Antarctic Sea Ice Melt

Having reached its maximum level during winter in the southern hemisphere, Antarctic sea ice has dipped below 17M square kms for the first time since records began in 1979. That is a full million km² below 2022, an area greater than the size of Egypt. One of the US National Snow & Ice Data Center scientists issuing the alert said it was far outside anything seen before and “almost mind-blowing”. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 