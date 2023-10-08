Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Asia-Pacific Forestry Commission encourages regional action to enhance management of nearly 20 percent of global forests

Sunday, 8 October 2023, 7:17 am
Press Release: UN FAO

Asia-Pacific Forestry Commission encourages regional action to enhance management of nearly 20 percent of global forests

06/10/2023, Sydney – Action is needed to unlock the full potential of forests to achieve carbon-neutral economies in Asia and the Pacific, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Asia-Pacific Forestry Commission heard in Sydney this week as it met to discuss the challenges and evolving dynamics of the region’s forests.

Hosted by the Government of Australia, from 2-6 October, the Commission discussed the current state of forests in the Asia-Pacific region, which account for at least 18.5 percent of global forest area and are key contributors to livelihoods and national economies. Although some progress has been made as deforestation rates have slowed in the region in the last decade, natural forests continue to face threats. These come primarily from rapidly increasing populations and escalating encroachment on forest areas. Damage from extreme weather events, wildfire and forest-related pests and diseases are also major concerns.

The Asia-Pacific Forestry Commission session brought together approximately 150 delegates from 25 member nations, one UN organization and 14 regional and international inter-governmental and non-governmental organizations to address a wide range of issues under the theme of “Sustainable forests for a Sustainable future”.

Balancing demand with sustainability

Meeting the demand for timber and other forest products will require increased efforts in sustainable management of forests, forest and landscape restoration, and increased reliance on planted forests to meet timber demands, the Commission heard.

“Sustainable forest management can help mitigate climate change, support biodiversity and meet the growing demand for renewable products as we transition to more circular economies” said Keiran Andrusko, Commission Chair and Director of International Forest Policy at the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. “This session has produced vital discussions that will help shape a sustainable trajectory for forest management in the region.”

Key strategies for the region

Delegates also discussed ways to enhance sustainable forest management in the region, including:

  • Upscaling forest and landscape restoration in the region to better support biodiversity and mitigate the impacts of climate change.
  • Managing and mitigating the adverse effects of wildfires, forest pests and diseases that threaten forest ecosystems.
  • Conserving and sustainably using the region’s forest biodiversity with a particular focus on primary forests.
  • Using wood and non-wood forest product value chains to build a prosperous relationship between society and nature.

During the Session, Japan announced a new project with FAO that aims to tackle global deforestation by leveraging the transformative role that agricultural supply chains can play as a solution. The three-year project is entitled Building Global Capacity on Halting Deforestation and Conversions from Agricultural Commodities.

At a side-event, the Montréal Process Working Group launched their Synthesis Report 2023. The report identified some positive forest indicator trends over the last 30 years and also some concerns. Three key drivers highlighted for future focus are climate change, increasing environmental challenges, and developments in technologies.

Strengthening regional collaboration

The Asia-Pacific Forestry Commission is one of six regional forestry commissions established by FAO to provide a policy and technical forum for countries to discuss and address forest issues on a regional basis every two years.

The 30th session of the Commission, the first to take place in person since the COVID-19 pandemic, was preceded by a Dialogue Day for representatives from governments, academia, civil society, the private sector, and international organizations to discuss multi-dimensional growth and resilience in the forestry sector.

The outcomes of the session will inform the forthcoming FAO Asia-Pacific Regional Conference in Sri Lanka in February 2024 and the 27th Session of the Committee on Forestry to be held 22-26 July 2024.

