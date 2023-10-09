Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Middle East Crisis: UN Engages Parties Ahead Of Security Council Meeting

Monday, 9 October 2023, 6:43 am
Press Release: UN News

Top UN officials engaged key actors amid the spiraling Israeli-Palestinian conflict while UN peacekeepers detected rocket and artillery fire exchanged across the Israel-Lebanon border ahead of Sunday’s Security Council emergency meeting on the unfolding crisis.

As the 15-member Council prepared to meet at 3 pm in New York, UN agencies were reporting that hundreds of people have been killed and thousands injured following the early Saturday morning rocket fire into Israel by Palestinian militants.

The ensuing Israeli response to the Hamas attacks included airstrikes in Gaza, where the UN agency operating there, UNRWA, had reported massive damages alongside rising death tolls.

New reports emerged of alarming food scarcity and clashes across the Israel-Lebanon border.

Israel-Lebanon border: Rocket, artillery fire

Early Sunday, the UN peacekeeping operation in Lebanon, UNIFIL, “detected several rockets fired from southeast Lebanon toward Israeli-occupied territory in the general area of Kafr Chouba and artillery fire from Israel to Lebanon in response”, according to the mission.

The UN Security Council-mandated mission, operating along an area known as the “Blue Line”, was deployed in 1978 to restore peace between Israel and Lebanon.

“We are in contact with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line, at all levels, to contain the situation and avoid a more serious escalation,” UNIFIL said in a statement. “Our peacekeepers remain in their positions and on task.”

UNIFIL said peacekeepers continued to work, “some from shelters, for their safety”.

“We urge everyone to exercise restraint and make use of UNIFIL’s liaison and coordination mechanisms to de-escalate to prevent a fast deterioration of the security situation,” the mission said.

In ‘close contact’ with key actors

At the same time, the UN chief of the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, “is in close contact” with the United States, European Union, Qatar, Egypt, and Lebanon “to discuss the ongoing war” in Israel and Gaza, according to a social media post by his office, UNSCO.

“Priority now is to avoid further loss of civilian life and deliver much needed humanitarian aid to the Strip,” the UNSCO post said, adding that the “UN remains actively engaged to advance these efforts”.

Calls to protect civilians

Top UN officials have called for an immediate cessation of violence.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday condemned “in the strongest terms” the attack by Hamas against Israeli towns, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said, urging “maximum restraint” and that “all diplomatic efforts” are made “to avoid a wider conflagration”.

“Civilians must be respected and protected in accordance with international humanitarian law at all times,” the UN chief said in a statement.

UN agency raises alarm over food scarcity

As the conflict intensifies, civilians, including vulnerable children and families, face mounting challenges in accessing essential food supplies, with distribution networks disrupted and production severely hampered by hostilities, according to the World Food Programme (WFP).

“WFP urges safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to affected areas, calling on all parties to uphold the principles of humanitarian law, taking every necessary measure to safeguard the lives and well-being of civilians, including ensuring access to food,” the agency said

UN News: UN Strongly Condemn Deadly Attacks In Israel

UN officials were “in close contact with all concerned to urge maximum restraint” following “horrific scenes of violence” that left dozens dead and hundreds wounded amid rocket attacks by armed Palestinian militants. "The attacks have so far claimed numerous Israeli civilian lives and injured many hundreds. The Secretary-General is appalled by reports that civilians have been attacked and abducted from their own homes,” says UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric. More


Glen Johnson: All Is Far From Quiet On The Eastern Front

The 'Surovikin Line' - a 120-km-wide death trap, densely mined and replete with anti-tank ditches, dragon’s teeth, and layers of trenches - was deliberately constructed to exact a horrific toll on advancing Ukrainian troops. And that is what has happened over the past four months. Ukraine’s forces remain bogged down in a meat grinder, having made marginal gains, and only “breached” the first defensive line near Rabotino, where their soldiers have been funnelled into low-ground positions and are assailed from the high ground on three sides. More

Euro Med Monitor Saudi Arabia’s Use Of Lethal Force Against Migrants

According to reports corroborated by significant evidence, Saudi border guards killed hundreds of migrants, including women and children, on the Saudi-Yemeni border from March 2022 to June 2023. Euro-Med Monitor’s researcher Michela Pugliese said that the targeting of migrants at the border by Saudi authorities is part of a larger policy to prevent the flow of migrants from the Yemeni border. More


UN Human Rights: Australia - Support For Indigenous ‘Voice’ Vote

The UN has urged all Australians to unite in support of the creation of a permanent constitutional body of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples to advise the Government on all matters that relate to them as the First Peoples of Australia. Australians will vote in a referendum on 14 October on a proposal to enshrine into the Constitution an Indigenous Voice to parliament. More


UN News: Looming Hunger Emergency For South Sudanese

A hunger emergency is looming for scores of South Sudanese families fleeing warfare. Nearly 300,000 people have arrived in South Sudan since the conflict began across the border in mid-April, most of whom are returnees. Among them, one in five children is malnourished and 90% of families are experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity. More

