UN Forum To Explore Sustainable And Resilient Energy Future For Asia And The Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is responsible for more than 40 per cent of the energy consumed and over 50 per cent of the greenhouse gas emissions produced globally. Its rapid growth in demand for energy is poised to continue in the coming years. This creates challenges for countries trying to maintain the security and affordability of energy supplies while continuing to make efforts to mitigate climate change and the associated environmental impacts.

Co-hosted by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the Ministry of Energy of the Royal Thai Government, the third Asian and Pacific Energy Forum is set to bring together prominent energy sector leaders, policymakers and experts to address these critical energy challenges and foster sustainable solutions to promote a cleaner, more resilient and interconnected energy future.

Forum participants will have a chance to review the progress made in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 7 (Affordable and clean energy) and implementing the Regional Road Map on Power System Connectivity. They will also explore policies, initiatives and strategies for enhancing energy security, promoting cross-border electric connectivity as well as emerging areas of the energy transition.

Various side events, exhibitions and the inaugural ISETS International Conference will be held at the UN Conference Centre in Bangkok, as part of the Asia-Pacific Energy Week from 16 to 20 October 2023.

