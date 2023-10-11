Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Before Critical Year For Democracy, 38 States Condemn Internet Shutdowns Amid Elections

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 6:08 am
Press Release: Access Now

Kyoto, Japan — Today, thirty-eight governments, who compose the Freedom Online Coalition (FOC), condemn internet shutdowns and network disruptions amid elections. The joint statement — issued during the annual United Nations Internet Governance Forum (IGF) — calls on governments to stop shutting down the internet and digital communications platforms before, during, and after electoral periods in accordance with States’ international human rights obligations.

“Access Now applauds the Members of the Freedom Online Coalition for uniting to condemn the egregious use of internet shutdowns to disrupt electoral processes,” said Felicia Anthonio, #KeepItOn Campaign Manager for Access Now. “The demand for action comes as the globe gears up for a planned 50 countries heading to the polls in 2024 — now it’s up to governments to put human rights and democracy first.”

The joint statement underscores that “protecting, respecting, and promoting human rights is essential to foster free and fair elections.” It states that by “obstructing the free flow of information, opinions, and expression [...] internet shutdowns threaten the legitimacy of the electoral process” and ultimately undermine public trust.

With over two billion people worldwide scheduled to vote in 2024, it is essential for governments, civil society, and the private sector to coordinate to #KeepItOn globally. Since 2016, Access Now and the #KeepItOn coalition have documented at least 57 election-related internet shutdowns worldwide. Countries including Uganda, Gabon, Iran, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iraq, and Belarus, have demonstrated a pattern of weaponizing internet shutdowns as a tool of control, while shielding human rights abuses perpetrated with impunity. Citing the extensive data and research from a range of actors — including the #KeepItOn coalition — the joint statement highlights the devastating impact of internet shutdowns on human rights during electoral periods, incitement to hostility and violence, and the economy.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The joint statement marks the third FOC initiative condemning internet shutdowns. It follows the initial 2017 Joint Statement on State Sponsored Network Disruptions, and Accompanying Good Practices for Governments, and the 2022 Joint Statement on Internet Shutdowns in Iran, — the first ever FOC country-specific statement.

“The global pressure to put an end to internet shutdowns is mounting. The FOC’s continuous coordination to condemn these attacks on people’s rights signals a major shift from awareness-building towards concrete action,” said Laura O’Brien, Senior UN Advocacy Officer at Access Now. “The world is waking up to the pressing need for coordinated cross-regional action to put an end to government interference with internet and communication platforms, while exposing how the targeted timing and intent of internet shutdowns amid elections causes immeasurable damage to communities worldwide.”

The joint statement has already received strong support during the annual IGF, with civil society and academics endorsing it during today’s dedicated shutdowns and elections IGF session, and should be used for future advocacy at the domestic, regional, and international level.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Save The Children: Children Pay The Heaviest Price As Violence Escalates

Children are facing unimaginable risks to their safety, with dire long-term consequences for their mental health including depression, bed-wetting, and self-harm. As the escalation in Israel and Gaza intensifies, the number of children caught up in the violence is soaring. At least 700 Israelis and 413 Palestinians have been killed so far, including at least 78 children in Gaza. More


Euro Med Monitor: Israel Takes Revenge By Mass Killing Civilians In Gaza

22 residential buildings were levelled directly onto the civilians inside of them on the morning of 9 October. The Israeli airstrikes have killed all or most of the members of approximately 18 Gazan families. The death toll among Palestinians has risen to 436, including 91 children and 61 women, with over 2,271 others injured, including 244 children and 151 women, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. More


UN News: UN Strongly Condemn Deadly Attacks In Israel

UN officials were “in close contact with all concerned to urge maximum restraint” following “horrific scenes of violence” that left dozens dead and hundreds wounded amid rocket attacks by armed Palestinian militants. "The Secretary-General is appalled by reports that civilians have been attacked and abducted from their own homes,” says UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric. More

Glen Johnson: All Is Far From Quiet On The Eastern Front

The 'Surovikin Line' - a 120-km-wide death trap, densely mined and replete with anti-tank ditches, dragon’s teeth, and layers of trenches - was deliberately constructed to exact a horrific toll on advancing Ukrainian troops. And that is exactly what has happened over the past four months. More


ICHRP: Philippine Police Executed Jude Fernandez

On the afternoon of September 29, a neighbour heard two gunshots and witnessed police carrying a body out of a house on a stretcher. On October 2, a CTUHR Rapid Response Team located Fernandez’ body in a funeral parlour at Binangonan, Rizal, and confirmed that the PNP-CIDG shot him while executing a search warrant, claiming "nanlaban" (he resisted) to justify his murder, even though Fernandez was unarmed. More


UN Human Rights: Australia - Support For Indigenous ‘Voice’ Vote

The UN has urged all Australians to unite in support of the creation of a permanent constitutional body of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples to advise the Government on all matters that relate to them as the First Peoples of Australia. Australians will vote in a referendum on 14 October on a proposal to enshrine into the Constitution an Indigenous Voice to parliament. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 