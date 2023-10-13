Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

IGF In Saudi Arabia: Not With That Human Rights Record

Friday, 13 October 2023, 8:04 pm
Press Release: Access Now

Content note: The following post contains references to violence, sexism and misogyny, torture, and murder.

The United Nations’ Internet Governance Forum (IGF) should not be held in Saudi Arabia in 2024 due to the country’s abysmal human rights record. The government’s protracted history of civil society oppression would make it unviable for civil society to freely and safely participate in the meeting, excluding the very voices that give legitimacy to the Forum.

Through an open letter, Access Now, Association of Progressive Communications (APC), and civil society partners are calling on the IGF to reverse this decision and urgently review the decision-making process.

“It is unsafe and absurd to announce Saudi Arabia as the host country for the 2024 Internet Governance Forum,” said Marwa Fatafta, MENA Policy and Advocacy Manager at Access Now. “A government that oppresses and persecutes women activists, silences critics, and obliterates free press cannot be granted the opportunity to stand in front of the world’s stage — propped up by the United Nations — and purport to welcome a diversity of civil society and other actors ‘as equals’ to address the most pressing internet-related issues of our time.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The government of Saudi Arabia uses online technologies to muzzle and intimidate activists, human and women’s rights defenders, and members of the media, and violate the rights of the people who live there through censorship and surveillance. Saudi Arabia uses real-life torture and murder to silence journalists and those critical to the regime, while outlawing same-sex relations and criminalizing forms of gender expression.

The IGF is a “global multistakeholder platform that facilitates the discussion of public policy issues pertaining to the internet,” and cannot function in an arena that excludes or threatens women, LGBTQ people, and civil society.

“Civil society’s voices are needed to shape online spaces and inform their governance,” said Peter Micek, General Counsel and UN Policy Manager at Access Now. “The senseless decision to host the Internet Governance Forum in Saudi Arabia where these voices will be excluded will not lead to a safe, inclusive internet — it will threaten it.”

The co-signers of the open letter, representing a group of more than 45 organizations from around the world, are demanding the IGF:

  • Not grant Saudi Arabia host country status for the global IGF annual meeting, and immediately review the decision to do so;
  • Incorporate a robust, thorough human rights due diligence process in the review of this and future decisions about host locations;
  • Commit to hosting the IGF in contexts where civil society can freely and safely participate;
  • Take the necessary steps to identify a host location for 2024 in alignment with these commitments, and explore all available alternatives to ensure civil society and other actors facing heightened risk have meaningful pathways for engagement; and
  • Ensure sustainable funding and renewal of the IGF mandate with safeguards for robust civil society participation.

Read the open letter.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Humanitarians Call For Urgent Aid Access To Gaza

Gaza is on the brink of running out of food, water, electricity and critical supplies. No aid can come in from the outside for the 2.3M residents of the sealed-off enclave and some 220,000 displaced people are sheltering in schools run by the UN agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA. More


UN News: Attacks On Civilians In Occupied Palestinian Territory

The already exhausted Palestinian people of Gaza (over 2.3M, nearly half of whom are children) have lived under an unlawful blockade for 16 years and already gone through five major brutal wars. This amounts to collective punishment. There is no justification for violence that indiscriminately targets innocent civilians, whether by Hamas or Israeli forces. This is absolutely prohibited under international law and amounts to a war crime. More


Ministry of Health, Palestine: Health Services Reach Critical Stage

Health services have reached a critical stage. Medicines, medical consumables, and fuel will run out imminently and hospitals are working at full capacity, with no place for the wounded from airstrikes to be treated. The complete Israeli embargo on electricity, water, and fuel poses a danger to the lives of the wounded and sick people. More

UN News: Israel-Palestine Crisis 'At A Tipping Point’

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has called for an end to the escalating violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel, describing the scale and speed of the unfolding crisis as “bone-chilling” and warning that “the whole region is at a tipping point.” More


Save The Children: Children Pay The Heaviest Price As Violence Escalates

Children are facing unimaginable risks to their safety, with dire long-term consequences for their mental health including depression, bed-wetting, and self-harm. As the escalation in Israel and Gaza intensifies, the number of children caught up in the violence is soaring. At least 700 Israelis and 413 Palestinians have been killed so far, including at least 78 children in Gaza. More


Euro Med Monitor: Israel Takes Revenge By Mass Killing Civilians In Gaza

22 residential buildings were levelled directly onto the civilians inside of them on the morning of 9 October. The Israeli airstrikes have killed all or most of the members of approximately 18 Gazan families. The death toll among Palestinians has risen to 436, including 91 children and 61 women, with over 2,271 others injured, including 244 children and 151 women, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 