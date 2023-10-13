Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

DR Congo: UN Peacekeepers Suspended Over Serious Misconduct Charges

Friday, 13 October 2023, 8:18 pm
Press Release: UN News

The UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, MONUSCO, has suspended some of its peacekeepers following reports of serious misconduct.

“The Mission strongly condemns such behaviour which is not worthy of United Nations personnel,” MONUSCO said in a statement on Wednesday.

Although the UN Mission did not give details, international media reported that eight South African “blue helmets” had been detained over allegations of sexual abuse.

Assault and threats

The personnel involved were deployed at a MONUSCO base in the east of the country, said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, speaking on Wednesday during his daily briefing from New York.

MONUSCO had received reports that they were “fraternizing, after curfew hours, at an out-of-bounds bar known to be a place where transactional sex occurs,” he said.

The Mission’s military police and conduct and discipline personnel visited the premises to assess the reports.

“After confirming their presence and attempting to detain the contingent members for breaching the UN’s standards of conduct and the Mission’s non-fraternization policy, UN Mission personnel were physically assaulted and threatened by the contingent members,” Mr. Dujarric told journalists.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“There is also evidence indicating a serious failure in the exercise of command and control by senior military officials belonging to that same contingent.”

Zero tolerance policy

MONUSCO said the reports about the peacekeepers’ behaviour followed a series of measures that had been proactively implemented across the Mission area to ensure compliance with UN values and standards of conduct.

MONUSCO contacted the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) and took “precautionary measures” in line with the Secretary-General’s zero tolerance policy for sexual exploitation and abuse, and other serious misconduct.

“These initial measures include the suspension, detention and confinement of the peacekeepers involved, pending further details of these allegations, including a full investigation,” the statement said.

The relevant authorities are being informed of the allegations, including a request to deploy a National Investigation Officer to investigate jointly with OIOS.

Any identified victim will be referred for assistance in line with the UN strategy on support to victims of sexual exploitation and abuse.

Addressing misconduct

Secretary-General António Guterres has repeatedly underlined that the UN has zero tolerance for sexual exploitation, stressing that preventing and eliminating it is a top priority.

The UN has a three-pronged strategy to address all forms of misconduct including sexual exploitation and abuse, covering prevention, enforcement of UN standards of conduct and remedial action.

In 2016, the UN appointed a Special Coordinator tasked with improving the response to sexual exploitation and abuse, followed by the appointment of a Victims Rights Advocate one year later.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Humanitarians Call For Urgent Aid Access To Gaza

Gaza is on the brink of running out of food, water, electricity and critical supplies. No aid can come in from the outside for the 2.3M residents of the sealed-off enclave and some 220,000 displaced people are sheltering in schools run by the UN agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA. More


UN News: Attacks On Civilians In Occupied Palestinian Territory

The already exhausted Palestinian people of Gaza (over 2.3M, nearly half of whom are children) have lived under an unlawful blockade for 16 years and already gone through five major brutal wars. This amounts to collective punishment. There is no justification for violence that indiscriminately targets innocent civilians, whether by Hamas or Israeli forces. This is absolutely prohibited under international law and amounts to a war crime. More


Ministry of Health, Palestine: Health Services Reach Critical Stage

Health services have reached a critical stage. Medicines, medical consumables, and fuel will run out imminently and hospitals are working at full capacity, with no place for the wounded from airstrikes to be treated. The complete Israeli embargo on electricity, water, and fuel poses a danger to the lives of the wounded and sick people. More

UN News: Israel-Palestine Crisis 'At A Tipping Point’

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has called for an end to the escalating violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel, describing the scale and speed of the unfolding crisis as “bone-chilling” and warning that “the whole region is at a tipping point.” More


Save The Children: Children Pay The Heaviest Price As Violence Escalates

Children are facing unimaginable risks to their safety, with dire long-term consequences for their mental health including depression, bed-wetting, and self-harm. As the escalation in Israel and Gaza intensifies, the number of children caught up in the violence is soaring. At least 700 Israelis and 413 Palestinians have been killed so far, including at least 78 children in Gaza. More


Euro Med Monitor: Israel Takes Revenge By Mass Killing Civilians In Gaza

22 residential buildings were levelled directly onto the civilians inside of them on the morning of 9 October. The Israeli airstrikes have killed all or most of the members of approximately 18 Gazan families. The death toll among Palestinians has risen to 436, including 91 children and 61 women, with over 2,271 others injured, including 244 children and 151 women, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 