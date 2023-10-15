Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Global Handwashing Day Making Clean Hands Within Reach

Sunday, 15 October 2023, 2:03 pm
Press Release: UNICEF

Suva, Fiji 15 October 2023 – On the occasion of this year’s Global Handwashing Day UNICEF Pacific is calling on partners to ensure “clean hands are within reach.”

Marked on the 15th October, global handwashing day underpins the importance of good hand hygiene in controlling the start and spread of diseases and virus.

The theme for the year “Clean hands are within reach” underscores the importance of accessibility to hand hygiene facilities including soap and water in all settings such as home, schools, health care facilities, workplaces and other community settings.

Handwashing plays an important role in reducing the spread of diseases such as diarrhoea, respiratory infection, cholera, Ebola, COVID 19 and other Neglected Tropical diseases.

UNICEF Pacific also reflects on the further consequences of poor hand hygiene. When viruses and diseases spread, children are often unable to attend school, which also results in a loss of valuable teaching and learning.

UNICEF Pacific Representative Jonathan Veitch, says that hand hygiene is not a stand-alone initiative, it is a complex issue that requires collaboration and coordination at all levels.

“Hand-washing with soap is such an effective method of hygiene control and disease prevention. Understanding that multiple actors can play a part and take on different roles will ensure that clean hands are within reach.”

Global Handwashing Day is observed every year, mostly in schools, communities and health care facilities to create awareness on the importance of good hand hygiene.

The impacts on COVID-19 have boosted the effort of hand hygiene promotion in most countries including Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, Vanuatu, FSM and Solomon Islands.

