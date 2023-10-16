Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Global State Of Tobacco Harm Reduction (GSTHR) Raises Alarm On FCTC COP10 Decisions

Monday, 16 October 2023, 9:39 am
Press Release: CAPHRA


The Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction (GSTHR) has released a new briefing paper, which should be alarming to the New Zealand Government delegation about to head off to the WHO’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control COP10 meeting in Panama.

“These Government officials need to be aware of the potential negative implications of their support of decisions taken at the FCTC COP10 on the future of safer nicotine products,” said Nancy Loucas, a public health policy expert and passionate advocate for tobacco harm reduction and executive coordinator of CAPHRA.

“The analysis by GSTHR confirms that these decisions will be highly significant in determining the future of these products, which are remarkably absent from the proceedings,” said Ms Loucas.

The briefing paper, titled "The FCTC COP10 Agenda and Supporting Documents: Implications for the Future of Tobacco Harm Reduction" reveals that safer nicotine products are being presented as a threat to tobacco control, rather than a tool to support a switch from smoking and reduce high-risk tobacco use.

"Safer nicotine products have the potential to be a game-changer in the fight against tobacco-related harm," said Ms Loucas. "However, the current narrative at the FCTC COP10 is not reflecting this potential. Instead, these products are being viewed as a threat, which could have serious implications for public health."

The issue of safer nicotine products is so important, the Asia Harm Reduction Forum being held this week in Manila, Philippines, will be discussing the GSTHR Paper alongside cutting-edge research and studies on tobacco harm reduction.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

CAPHRA is urging governments and policymakers to consider the evidence presented in the briefing paper and to recognise the potential of safer nicotine products as a tool for harm reduction.

"Decisions taken at the FCTC COP10 will shape the future of tobacco harm reduction," Ms Loucas added. "We urge all stakeholders to consider the evidence and to make decisions that prioritise public health and harm reduction – consumers lives are at stake."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from CAPHRA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More


UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More

UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More


Ministry of Health, Palestine: Health Services Reach Critical Stage

Health services have reached a critical stage. Medicines, medical consumables, and fuel will run out imminently and hospitals are working at full capacity, with no place for the wounded from airstrikes to be treated. The complete Israeli embargo on electricity, water, and fuel poses a danger to the lives of the wounded and sick people. More


UN News: Attacks On Civilians In Occupied Palestinian Territory

The already exhausted Palestinian people of Gaza (over 2.3M, nearly half of whom are children) have lived under an unlawful blockade for 16 years and already gone through five major brutal wars. This amounts to collective punishment. There is no justification for violence that indiscriminately targets innocent civilians, whether by Hamas or Israeli forces. This is absolutely prohibited under international law and amounts to a war crime. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 