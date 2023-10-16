Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Water Scarcity In Asia-Pacific Casts A Dark Cloud Over World Food Day

Monday, 16 October 2023, 6:50 pm
Press Release: Food and Agriculture Organisation

Competing demands for access to freshwater in the Asia-Pacific region are intensifying, and this could have dire consequences for the region’s massive agriculture sector and, ultimately, could interrupt regular and affordable access to food for millions of people in the region, water resource management experts have warned.

The note of caution was expressed during the Asia-Pacific 2023 World Food Day observances, convened today in Bangkok, by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

In the Asia-Pacific region, some 90 percent of freshwater is consumed in agricultural activities alone, considerably more than the 75 percent used by agriculture, on average, worldwide. At the same time, in Asia and the Pacific, some three-quarters of the region’s water is insecure, with more than 90 percent of the region’s population already facing an imminent water crisis.

Water demand is on the rise due to population and economic growth, urbanization, and demand for more water-intensive agricultural products, while freshwater supplies are decreasing, also due to a rapid escalation in water pollution and the impacts of climate change.

In fact, climate change is also affecting the availability, quality, and accessibility of freshwater resources. Intense rainfall, floods, droughts and sea level rise – all of these events – are threatening the stable and safe availability of the region’s water for drinking, sanitation, and food production.

Action needed now to safeguard the future

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We know that ensuring the sustainable use and access to our precious freshwater resources is key to achieving the overall 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development,” said Jong-Jin Kim, Assistant Director-General and FAO Regional Representative for Asia and the Pacific, during opening remarks. “Unfortunately, we are far off track in that regard. Water scarcity is increasing at an alarming rate. By 2030, the demand for freshwater will surpass available supply by some 40 percent. Therefore, managing water scarcity by ensuring that water resource consumption and use are sustainable, will be one of the greatest challenges of this century,” Kim added.

Groundwater resources, on which many farmers rely, are being over-abstracted and contaminated, while erratic rainfall patterns are making irrigation planning more uncertain. Ultimately, farmers need support and the right tools to become agents of climate-resilient and sustainable water management. Policy makers, civil society and the private sector – as well as consumers – all have a role to play to mitigate the supply-demand of freshwater imbalance.

A royal call to action

A special guest of honour at the Asia-Pacific World Food Day Observance, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand, who is an FAO Special Goodwill Ambassador for Asia and the Pacific, called for more action to counter the threat of water scarcity and implementation of better water management systems across the region.

“Today, nearly 2.5 billion people live in water-stressed countries. Competition over this priceless resource makes the problem more salient, as fresh water becomes less available. Yet it is critical to producing more food for our region’s growing population,” Her Royal Highness said. “This is a call to action. We must not leave anyone behind. We must begin to better manage – and share – our water wisely. We must produce more food, with less water. And we must make sure that water is distributed equally so that food security is ensured for everyone,” the Princess added.

The Asia-Pacific World Food Day event also heard from water experts drawn from across the region. Among them was keynote speaker Dipak Gyawali, a former Minister of Water Resources in Nepal, and Chair of the Nepal Water Conservation Foundation.

“Climate Change has added a new layer of challenge to the already complex and interlaced problems of water-energy-food nexus. Silo-approach development in one sector has often resulted in negative cost externalization to other sectors thus harming overall development. Successful policy making of national and international agencies hoping to solve this “wicked problem” need to embrace in their fold other social groupings working in isolation or in confrontation, and bring to the policy table contending voices for a constructive engagement,” Gyawali said.

FAO’s work with its Member Nations on water management

“The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations stands in a unique position to offer solutions to address these challenges related to water scarcity, water-related disasters, including droughts and floods, many of which disproportionately affect farming families,” FAO’s Kim said.

Among the work currently underway in the region includes a Water Scarcity Programme that aims to bring water use to within sustainable limits and prepare countries for a productive future with less water. A cooperative effort with other partners, the Programme is assisting countries to implement evidence-based and adaptive water management in that face or worsening scarcity. FAO has also established a regional cooperative platform to enable countries to share solutions, knowledge and experience.

Meantime, some 780 million people depend on transboundary rivers in the Asia-Pacific region. FAO’s Transboundary Water Programme (TWP) is improving transboundary cooperation for effective management of shared water resources in the region. This is happening by building capacity in core skills (water accounting, allocation, environmental flow assessment) and developing mechanisms to effectively manage transboundary flood risks and erosion processes, and relieving pressure on over-exploited water bodies.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Food and Agriculture Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More


UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More

UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More


Ministry of Health, Palestine: Health Services Reach Critical Stage

Health services have reached a critical stage. Medicines, medical consumables, and fuel will run out imminently and hospitals are working at full capacity, with no place for the wounded from airstrikes to be treated. The complete Israeli embargo on electricity, water, and fuel poses a danger to the lives of the wounded and sick people. More


UN News: Attacks On Civilians In Occupied Palestinian Territory

The already exhausted Palestinian people of Gaza (over 2.3M, nearly half of whom are children) have lived under an unlawful blockade for 16 years and already gone through five major brutal wars. This amounts to collective punishment. There is no justification for violence that indiscriminately targets innocent civilians, whether by Hamas or Israeli forces. This is absolutely prohibited under international law and amounts to a war crime. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 