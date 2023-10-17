Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

No Such Thing As A “Normal” Body: New Report Explores How AI Biometrics Oppress People

Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 5:32 am
Press Release: Access Now

From facial recognition to iris scanning, people’s biometric data is being collected each day and fed into artificial intelligence (AI) systems that influence how people live, and how they are treated by society.

Bodily harms: mapping the risks of emerging biometric tech, a new Access Now publication written by Xiaowei Wang and Shazeda Ahmed from UCLA’s Center on Race and Digital Justice, explores how artificial intelligence-based biometric technology systems are being used to classify, categorize, and control people’s bodies — enabling discrimination and oppression. Read the snapshot and full report, watch the first episode of Access Now's new video series, How AI is defining our bodies.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“While the media focuses on sci-fi scenarios about sentient AI wiping out humanity, the real harms are happening here and now,” said Daniel Leufer, Senior Policy Analyst at Access Now. “Flawed biometric systems are used to profile, oppress, and police people. They are undermining people’s rights and are supercharging discrimination, marginalization, and criminalization.”

As highlighted by disability justice advocates interviewed for the report, biometric technologies are used to define what constitutes a “normal” body, excluding or categorizing millions of people who exist outside these parameters, often pushing aside people with disabilities. Furthermore, these technologies reproduce existing biases around who is inherently criminalized and discriminated against.

“People with disabilities have long worked to create technologies that can open up a more liberatory world for everyone — such as optical character recognition — yet over time many of these technologies have become co-opted not only for profit, but as tools for disciplining bodies that fall outside of an imposed ideal of ‘normal,’” said Xiaowei Wang and Shazeda Ahmed from UCLA’s Center on Race and Digital Justice.

The new report draws on document analysis and expert interviews to unpack the ableist foundations of biometric systems such as voice recognition, gait analysis, eye tracking, and other forms of invasive data collection, and explore how their development is incentivized and sustained by false panic around “welfare fraud” or “national security.”

The report calls to be wary of technologies that perpetuate ableist promises of “curing” disability, to avoid the use of technology that enacts curative violence (attempting to eradicate a “problem”), and promote assistive technologies. Recommendations for the future governance of AI-based biometric technology systems include:

  • See marginalized people and groups as co-creators of technology, not just “users;”
  • Assess when a biometric technology is used to gate-keep access to benefits — such as fraud detection that has incorrectly denied people living essentials — and re-entrench asymmetrical power dynamics;
  • Be open to banning certain uses of technology when responsible use may not be possible; and
  • Cultivate interdisciplinary research spaces and consortia to address structural impacts before a technology is launched.

Read the snapshot and the full report. Watch the first episode of Access Now's new video series, How AI is defining our bodies.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More


UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More

UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More


Ministry of Health, Palestine: Health Services Reach Critical Stage

Health services have reached a critical stage. Medicines, medical consumables, and fuel will run out imminently and hospitals are working at full capacity, with no place for the wounded from airstrikes to be treated. The complete Israeli embargo on electricity, water, and fuel poses a danger to the lives of the wounded and sick people. More


UN News: Attacks On Civilians In Occupied Palestinian Territory

The already exhausted Palestinian people of Gaza (over 2.3M, nearly half of whom are children) have lived under an unlawful blockade for 16 years and already gone through five major brutal wars. This amounts to collective punishment. There is no justification for violence that indiscriminately targets innocent civilians, whether by Hamas or Israeli forces. This is absolutely prohibited under international law and amounts to a war crime. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 