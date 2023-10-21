Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Winners Of The Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition 2023 Announced!

Saturday, 21 October 2023, 4:48 pm
Press Release: Royal Commonwealth Society

2023 has been a fantastic year for The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition (QCEC).

Celebrating the Commonwealth Year of Youth, the theme, 'A Youth-Powered Commonwealth,’ asked QCEC entrants to explore the power young people hold within the global community and to consider how this power can be harnessed to make a meaningful impact in the world.

In the 140th year of this competition, the world’s oldest international writing competition for schools, we were delighted to receive a record-breaking 34,924 entries, an increase of almost 9,000 entries on the previous year, and from 50 Commonwealth countries, the most in the history of the competition!

This year’s top participating countries included Bangladesh, Ghana, India, Malaysia, the Maldives, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom.

In this special year, we are delighted to announce the winners of The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition:

  • Senior Winner: Miss Siddhi Deshmukh aged 17 from Mumbai, India for her piece titled, ‘An Angel that Burns’.
  • Junior Winner: Miss Shreeya Sahi aged 12 from Panchkula, India for her entry titled, ‘Dear Little Prince’.
  • Senior Runner-up: Miss Yong Sin Kong aged 15 from Kluang, Malaysia for her entry titled, ‘Observations made at a Local Kopitam, 13th of March, 2023’.
  • Junior Runner-up: Miss Mitali Ragtah aged 11 from New Delhi, India for her piece titled, ‘Water Girl of India’.

We look forward to meeting these talented young writers in London next month for Winners Week and to celebrating their writing during a special Award Ceremony at Buckingham Palace hosted by Her Majesty Queen Camilla!

