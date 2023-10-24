Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
More Than Two Decades After Landmark Agreement, Women Remain Under-represented In Peace Processes

Tuesday, 24 October 2023, 6:20 am
Press Release: UN Department of Global Communications

United Nations marks anniversary of the Women, Peace and Security resolution, calling for more meaningful participation of women as active agents of peace

23 October 2023 — As the international community marks the 23rd anniversary of the UN Security Council resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security this month, the participation of women in peace processes around the world remains low, despite the continuing disproportionate impact of conflict on women and girls. 

Today, more than 600 million women and girls live in conflict-affected countries. In 2022, the United Nations verified nearly 2,500 cases of sexual violence against women in conflict zones. That same year, over 30 women human rights defenders in conflict-affected countries were killed. Many more such crimes against women and girls go unreported and continue with impunity.

Despite such worrying trends, many peace processes and negotiations take place without female mediators and/or signatories, with a significant impact on gender-related provisions designed to protect the rights of women and girls. 

Last year, only six out of 18 peace agreements included provisions related to women, girls and gender, and just one was signed or witnessed by a representative of a women’s organization. Moreover, women’s organizations in conflict areas are struggling to continue their critical work due to the lack of funding.

Women as active agents of peace

Adopted in 2000, the landmark resolution addresses the protection of women and girls, and the need to improve women’s representation in peace processes, valuing them as active and critical agents of peace.

To mark the anniversary, the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations (DPO) partnered with UN Women, the UN Department for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA) and the Elsie Initiative Fund to launch a campaign, “Peace Begins with Her” which underscores the indispensable role women play, stressing the need for significant and meaningful inclusion of women in peace processes. 

Commemorative events
UN Security Council Debate | Wednesday, 25 October 2023| 10 a.m.

The Security Council is scheduled to hold its annual open debate on WPS under the theme, “Women’s participation in international peace and security: from theory to practice”.

Chaired by Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, the debate will feature remarks from UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Executive Director of UN Women Sima Sami Bahous as well as representatives from civil society.

The Secretary-General’s report on Women, Peace and Security is expected to be launched ahead of the Security Council Debate. More information will be available here.

Watch the debate live on UN Web TV.

Peace Begins with Her | Inside Out Project | Wednesday, 25 October 2023| 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DPO, DPPA, UN Women and the Elise Initiative Fund have organized an interactive event as part of the “Peace Begins with Her” campaign with the Inside Out Project, a public art initiative created by award-winning street artist JR.

In front of the UNHQ public entrance (46th street and 1 avenue), 50 large-sized portraits of women peacekeepers and peacebuilders will be on display to highlight their courage and commitment, as well as unique roles and contributions to peace processes. 

There will be a photo booth where the public can have their portraits taken to show solidarity for lasting peace and gender equality. 

More information on the event is available here and digital assets can be downloaded here
Launch of the One Woman’s Journey to a Peacekeeping Mission video series

From 15 October to the 2023 Peacekeeping Ministerial, which will take place in Accra, Ghana, from 5 to 6 December, DPO and UN Video will release a series of six short videos on the life and work of a young female peacekeeper from Ghana, Lieutenant Esinam Baah, who led a platoon at the UN Interim Force in Lebanon. Watch the first episode here.

She was one of the 173 Ghanaian women peacekeepers serving in the mission. Today, nearly. Today, more than 12,000 women serve as civilian and uniformed peacekeepers in 12 missions. 

All videos will be available on the UN’s YouTube channel. Broadcasters interested in using the videos, please get in touch with the contacts listed below. 

More information on women in peacekeeping is available here, and latest infographic can be found here.

Social media assets are also available on Women, Peace and Security and on Women in Peacekeeping.

