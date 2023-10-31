Alert: UPDATING LIVE: UN Security Council to meet again on Gaza crisis

30 October

Following four failed efforts to reach consensus on a Gaza resolution, the UN Security Council met in emergency session again on Monday afternoon (New York time) to discuss the ongoing crisis, amid continuing Israeli bombardment and reported ground incursions. Follow our live coverage here...

4:40 PM

United Arab Emirates: 'Unambiguous call'

Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, recalled the resolution adopted by the General Assembly on Friday, supported by 121 countries – an overwhelming majority of the world - issuing an “unambiguous call” for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce in Gaza.

“They stood for up for the humanitarian imperative, for human rights, for international law, and, most importantly, for the self-evident truth that Palestinian life is precious, equal and deserving of the full protection of the law,” she said.

Ms. Nusseibeh said Security Council members repeatedly expressed their concern about the fraying of the international order.

“If we lean on the General Assembly’s moral responsibility in other settings, we must also respect it in this one,” she said, noting that “this Council, ignoring the expressed will of the majority of the world, [is] maybe what breaks it.”

She reiterated that a ceasefire is needed now, as is ensuring safe, sustained and at-scale humanitarian aid reaches Gaza, and that access to electricity, clean water and fuel is restored.

Ambassador Nusseibeh went on to note that while our eyes have been trained on Gaza, the occupied West Bank has not been spared from violence either.

“Israeli settlers are escalating their attacks against Palestinian civilians and forcing their displacement. These attacks must be prevented by the State of Israel,” she said, adding that across the region, there have been several credible warnings of a wider escalation.

“The drums of war are beating,” she said, urging Security Council members to take the warnings seriously.

“We do not serve Israel’s security by enabling it [the war] to go on. We cannot reverse the heinous 7 October attacks by condoning this war in which civilians are playing the price,” she noted, adding “ignoring what could happen day after day will have devastating consequences – not only for Israelis and Palestinians but for the prospects peace and stability in our region.”

4:10 PM

Devastating and heartbreaking: Senior OCHA official

Lisa Doughten, Director of Resource Mobilization at the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said the events that have unfolded since 7 October have been “nothing short of devastating and heartbreaking.”

“We do not forget the 1,400 people killed and thousands more injured and taken in the brutal Hamas attack. Indiscriminate rocket-fire continues from Gaza into populated areas of Israel, causing more civilian casualties, displacement and trauma,” she said.

“All hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally,” she said.

Ms. Doughten added that the situation for the more than two million people trapped in the Gaza Strip is simply “catastrophic.”

“They have now endured a siege and continuous bombardment for 23 days. According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, more than 8,000 people have been killed […] tens of thousands more have been injured,” she added.

Nowhere safe for patients

She said she was deeply concerned by allegations that Hamas had placed military installations in the close vicinity of hospitals and the call by Israeli authorities for hospitals to be evacuated.

“There is nowhere safe for patients to go, and for those on life support and babies in incubators, moving would almost certainly be a death sentence,” she said.

Ms. Doughten reiterated the need for a pause in the fighting on humanitarian grounds.

Doing so will provide a pause for humanitarians and those in need, as well as safe passage for hostages to be released. It will allow UN staff to replenish supplies, relieve exhausted personnel, and continue assistance throughout Gaza wherever civilians are in need.

“It would also provide much-needed respite to civilians who are living under unimaginably traumatic conditions,” she said.

4:01 PM

Trauma for a lifetime: UNICEF chief

UNICEF: Also briefing the Council, Catherine Russell, Executive Director of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), said the “true cost” of the latest escalation will be measured in children’s lives.

“More than 420 children are being killed or injured in Gaza each day – a number which should shake each of us to our core,” she said.

WHO in Gaza reported 34 attacks against health care facilities, including 21 hospitals and 12 of Gaza’s 35 hospitals can no longer function, she said.

At least 221 schools and more than 177,000 housing units have been damaged or destroyed and clean water is quickly running out, with 55 per cent of related infrastructure requiring repairs or rehabilitation.

“As if this wasn’t enough, children in both Israel and the State of Palestine are experiencing terrible trauma, the consequences of which could last a lifetime,” she said. “We are doing our best to reach all children in need, but the delivery of humanitarian aid, especially Gaza, is now extremely challenging.”

Most concerning is the current siege conditions and the "highly dangerous circumstances" under which staff are operating, she said.

Make no mistake, the situation grows worse by the hour and without an urgent end to the hostilities, I am deeply afraid for the fate of the region’s children

“Make no mistake, the situation grows worse by the hour and without an urgent end to the hostilities, I am deeply afraid for the fate of the region’s children,” she said.

Council resolution essential

“But we and you have the power to help lift children out of this spiral of violence,” she said. “I implore the Security Council to immediately adopt a resolution that reminds parties of their obligations under international law, calls for a ceasefire, demands that parties allow safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, demands the immediate and safe release of all abducted and detained children and urges parties to afford children the special protection to which they are entitled.”

The Security Council should also prioritize what is now a worsening displacement crisis, with more than 1.4 million people in Gaza, the majority of whom are children, now displaced.

We must have humanitarian access through all crossing points into the Gaza Strip

“We must have humanitarian access through all crossing points into the Gaza Strip, through safe and efficient supply routes,” she said, also calling for a reversal of measures taken by Israel to cut electricity, food, water and fuel from entering the enclave from Israel.

“On behalf of all the children caught in this nightmare, we call on the world to do better,” she said. “Children do not start conflicts, and they are powerless to stop them. They need all of us to put their safety and security at the forefront of our efforts, and to imagine a future where all children are healthy, safe, and educated. No child deserves any less.”

3:55 PM

UNRWA staff ‘only glimmer of hope’

Mr. Lazzarini highlighted the deep impact of the crisis on the staff of his agency – 64 of whom have been killed since 7 October – but continue to valiantly discharge their humanitarian duties faced with overwhelming challenges and having lost relatives and friends

“My UNRWA colleagues are the only glimmer of hope for the entire Gaza Strip, a ray of light as humanity sinks into its darkest hour,” he said.

The head of UNRWA also emphasized that the “handful of convoys” being allowed through the Rafah crossing is “nothing compared to the needs” of over two million people trapped in the enclave.

“The system in place to allow aid into Gaza is geared to fail unless there is political will to make the flow of supplies meaningful, matching the unprecedented humanitarian needs,” he stressed.

Another crisis is unfolding in the West Bank including East Jerusalem

Also in his briefing, he reiterated that while the focus is on Gaza, “another crisis is unfolding in the West Bank including East Jerusalem.”

Palestinian fatalities this year are the highest since the UN started to keep records in 2005, he said, noting at least 115 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October, including 33 children.

The movement restrictions imposed across the West Bank are impacting our services, including schools and health centres, he said, noting also that the situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border is getting worse, with regular exchanges of fire and civilian casualties reported.

3:50 PM

Mr. Lazzarini went on to note that nearly 70 per cent of those reported killed are children and women: nearly 3,200 children have been killed in Gaza in three weeks, surpassing the number of children killed annually across the world’s conflict zones since 2019.

“This cannot be ‘collateral damage’,” he stressed, adding that Israel is carrying out "collective punishment".

He outlined a dire humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip, with medicines, food, water and fuel running out, adding that panic pushed thousands of desperate people to UNRWA aid warehouse and distribution centres.

“A further breakdown in civil order will make it extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the largest UN agency in Gaza to continue operating. It will also make it impossible to bring in convoys,” he stressed.

3:45 PM

‘No place is safe’: UNRWA chief

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN relief agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), spoke first.

He said almost everybody in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory - and in the broader region - is in mourning.

He said the level of destruction across Gaza “is unprecedented, the human tragedy unfolding under our watch is unbearable.”

Despite half the population of Gaza being told to evacuate south by Israeli authorities significant numbers of Gazans have been killed as they sought sanctuary.

“I have said many times and I will say it again: no place is safe in Gaza”, said the UNRWA chief.

This “forced displacement” has left more than 670,000 in overcrowed UNRWA schools and basements.

3:43 PM

Israel, Palestine and Jordan are being invited to take part.

3:41 PM

The emergency meeting of the Security Council on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza called by the United Arab Emirates and China, has just begun.

3:00 PM

The Security Council session for the afternoon has begun, but it's meeting first over the situation in Western Sahara, and then will meet to consider the UN Verification Mission in Colombia.

The emergency meeting was reportedly called for by the United Arab Emirates, the sole Arab nation on the 15-member Council, after Israel expanded its operations into Gaza over the weekend.

The head of the UN agency supporting Palestine refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, and a senior director from the Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Lisa Doughten (on behalf of relief chief Martin Griffiths), are expected to brief ambassadors, along with the head of the UN Children's Fund, Catherine Russell.

In a sign of civil order starting to break down in the ravaged enclave, UN-operated aid warehouses were raided this weekend by thousands of desperate people who took wheat flour, hygiene supplies and other basic survival goods.

Meanwhile, hospitals in northern Gaza are hanging on by a thread, according to humanitarians, amid “repeated evacuation orders” by Israeli forces. Medical staff working there and civilians seeking shelter have reportedly refused to leave, saying evacuation would mean death for patients on ventilators and in intensive care units.

On Friday, the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favour to adopt a resolution on the crisis, calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.”

So far since the crisis erupted with the Hamas terror attacks of 7 October and retaliatory bombardment of Gaza by Israeli forces, two Russian resolutions have been struck down either through the veto or failure to gain enough support.

A Brazilian resolution was also vetoed by the United States.

The Security Council in a crisis: Explained

For a reminder of how the Security Council works during a crisis and negotiates resolutions or ends up in deadlock, visit our explainer here.

