Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Verofax Wins at Emirates Global Aluminum Ramp-Up Programme 2023

Thursday, 2 November 2023, 5:09 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Verofax, an award-winning product validation and traceability solution provider, is thrilled to announce its selection as one of the top three winners of the Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA) Ramp-Up Programme. The programme attracted over 600 startups from around the globe, all vying for a chance to make a significant impact in the industry.

About the EGA Ramp-Up Programme

Emirates Global Aluminum, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside of oil and gas, initiated the EGA Ramp-Up Programme to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs. These businesses are expected to contribute to economic growth and job creation, particularly in the realm of low-emission commodity exports.

The programme, supported by C3, consisted of a three-month series of customized workshops focusing on business and impact for 20 finalist startups. These workshops were aligned with EGA's strategic objectives of promoting growth and sustainability.

Verofax's Unique Contribution

Verofax's commodity validation and traceability solution empowers exporters to automate compliance and streamline border clearance at customs in regulated markets. This is particularly crucial given the European Union's recent introduction of Carbon Border Tax regulations, which impose tariffs of up to 35% on non-compliant exporters of high-emission commodities like steel and aluminum.

Wassim Merheby, CEO of Verofax, said, "We are very excited to have won the EGA challenge for Growth and Impact. This win underscores EGA's commitment to low-emission commodity manufacturing. We are thrilled to promote regional exports from the Middle East with our seamless validation and traceability solutions. The EU imports of targeted high-emission commodities amount to over $80 billion, mostly catered today by China and Russia. The new regulations open doors for near-shore exporting countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia to benefit and increase exports."

A Commitment to Sustainability and Growth

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Abdulnasser bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said, "Our goal with EGA Ramp-Up is to contribute further to the UAE's economic diversification and development by supporting innovative young entrepreneurs to launch their impact-driven and sustainability-focused businesses. We hope our support will enable these companies to thrive and that some may even become EGA suppliers, further increasing our local procurement and supporting 'Make it in the Emirates' and achieving the UAE's Operation 300bn industrial growth strategy."

As part of the Entrepreneurial Nation strategy, EGA Ramp-Up supports achieving the Centennial 2071 goal of increasing entrepreneurship in the UAE.

"These startups represent some of the most promising talent in the UAE, and C3 is thrilled to have partnered with EGA to equip them with the tools needed to accelerate their businesses. Through our tailored mentorship programme, we have nurtured their growth trajectory, enabling them to create lasting impact," said Kevin Holliday, Managing Director of C3 - Companies Creating Change.

About EGA

EGA is a global leader in aluminum production, with operations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, an alumina refinery in Abu Dhabi, and a bauxite mine and associated export facilities in the Republic of Guinea. EGA is committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from its operations and supply chain by 2050. Visit www.ega.ae/en/ramp-up.

About Verofax

Verofax is a compliance and commerce SaaS solution provider, validated by Microsoft and holding four patents on AI analytics that enable intelligent supply chain and operations. Fortune 100 enterprises across 50 markets have adopted Verofax solutions for securing their supply chain and connecting directly to customers. Verofax is committed to achieving Net Zero by 2025 and promotes global offset and community relief projects across the globe. Visit https://verofax.com.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More


Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More


UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 