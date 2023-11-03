Hong Kong International Optical Fair Returns

Showcase focuses on technologies and stylish designs

HONG KONG, Nov 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 31st Hong Kong Optical Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA), will return to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) as a physical exhibition for the first time since 2019. The physical event will run from 8 to 10 November under the EXHIBITION+ integrated physical-online mode, when about 700 exhibitors from 11 countries and regions will present the latest eyewear designs and products.

Regional pavilions will include Mainland China, Taiwan, Italy, Japan and Korea, and two special sections – Visionaries of Style and the HKOMA pavilion. The fair also has multiple themed exhibition areas to facilitate buyers’ purchasing.

Showcasing the latest technological innovations in optical wear, this year’s Optical Fair will feature a Smart Eyewear zone. Hong Kong exhibitor Solos Technology Limited will display smart glasses that combine ChatGPT and wearable technology AirGo™3. Hong Kong firm 3DNA Technology Limited uses software with 360-degree facial scanning technology to help customers tailor-make suitable glasses. Other themed zones will present professional eyewear, eyewear accessories, frames, lenses, contact lenses, diagnostic instruments, optical instruments and more.

The Brand Name Gallery, a focal point of the fair, features about 200 brands from around the world, including Hong Kong s A.Society, Absolute Vintage Eyewear, bTd, Taiwan’s CLASSICO, PARIM, reputable international brands such as agnès b and MINIMA from France; Anna Sui, Jill Stuart, New Balance, and VOY from the United States; Ted Baker and Vivienne Westwood from the United Kingdom; STEPPER from Germany; Japan’s Masaki Matsushima, Matsuda, MIZ Gold, TiDOU, and Korea’s GENSDUMONDE, PEOPLE LUV ME and PLUME. The fair will also feature eyewear shows, where professional models will showcase fashion eyewear trends from various places.

HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Sophia Chong, said: “The Hong Kong Optical Fair is back at the HKCEC. We are very pleased to welcome many new international brands from all over the world this year, including the fashion capitals of France, the United Kingdom, the United States and Italy, as well as Asian trendsetters from such places as Japan, Korea and Taiwan. The fair has incorporated many international elements while keeping up with the world’s trends, demonstrating the reputation of Hong Kong as the capital of international exhibitions.”

The Optical Fair brings together the latest products from well-known exhibitors and new technologies related to eyewear. There is also a series of product promotions, conferences, seminars where visitors can find out about the latest developments in the optical industry. An award presentation ceremony for the Eyewear Design Competition will also be held during the fair. A media guided tour will be held on the first day of the fair to give the media a first-hand look at the highlights of selected exhibitors’ products and services.

We cordially invite you or your representative to cover the fair, media tour and kick-off session of the 21st Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium and related events. Details of key events are as follows:

Fair Details (Physical)

Date: 8 to 10 November (Wednesday to Friday)

Time: (8 to 9 November) 9:30am – 6:30pm (10 November) 9:30am – 5pm

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Admission: For trade visitors aged 18 or above only.

Onsite Registration Fee: HK$100 per person (Free for e-Badge registration and pre-registered buyers)

Click2Match (Smart business-matching platform)

Date: 1 to 17 November

[Highlighted events]

8 November (Wednesday)

Award Presentation Ceremony for the 23rd Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition: Organised by the HKTDC and the HKOMA, and co-organised by the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and the Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education, the event aims to encourage and enhance the design standard of Hong Kong's eyewear manufacturing industry and promote creativity in product design and style, so as to strengthen the interest of the younger generation in eyewear design.

Networking Reception: The reception promotes business discussions among industry insiders, with Dr Lo Kam-wing, Council Member of the HKTDC, serving as the officiating guest.

9 November (Thursday)

The 21st Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium: Jointly organised by the HKTDC, the Hong Kong Optometric Association and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University under the theme Empowering Community Eye Care through Artificial Intelligence and Telemedicine in Optometry, the symposium will see Dr Simon Tang, Director of Cluster Services of the Hospital Authority, will deliver the opening speech. A number of industry experts from around the world will explore the application of AI in optometry, the impact of telemedicine on healthcare and how it can be effectively applied to community eye care.

Seminar: Market Talk – Road Ahead for Eyewear Industry: Industry experts will discuss the latest fashion trends forecast and sustainability elements in the United States eyewear sector. Speakers will also explore the digitalisation of supply chain in the industry and its impact on manufacturing and retail, as well as the latest market outlook and potential of smart eyewear.

Seminar: Revolutionising Eyewear Design – Exploring 3D Technologies, Innovations and Material Trends: Technological advancements continue to drive revolutionary development in eyewear design, including the latest 3D technologies, innovative design and materials trends. Experts will uncover the most important innovative trends in eyewear design that you must know.

10 November (Friday)

Seminar: Latest Developments in Standardisation for Optometry in Mainland China: Experts will explain the latest technical specifications and testing guidelines for myopia prevention and control glasses, lenses, smart glasses and other optometry products for teenagers in Mainland China, allowing industry insiders to grasp the latest developments in the mainland's optometry product market.

[Featured Exhibitors]

The Optical Fair will showcase a variety of eyewear with innovative technologies as well as new products and services. Some of the featured exhibitors include:

360-degree scanning of the face for a personalised and fully customizable glasses experience

Local company 3DNA Eyewear will showcase its self-developed interactive eyewear customisation platform that can offer innovative and engaging eyewear retail experience. The kiosk format for retailers features backlit shelving, pull out frame drawers, 200 pieces of swatch display, adjustable 3D scanner mirror, and three high-definition monitors.

The machine will scan and measure customer facial features through computer software, then display a 3D avatar on the screen. Customers can tailor-make their own glasses with their personal style from a selection of more than 2,000 designs, with choices ranging from materials, patterns and colours to bespoke features such as narrow frames and printed names. The simulated design will be displayed on the monitor immediately.

Global retailers and suppliers are connected through the 3DNA open platform. then the final order will be sent directly to the production factories in mainland China, the United States, or the United Kingdom.

3DNA Technology Limited - Booth: 1CON-046

ChatGPT Smart Eyewear

First-time Hong Kong exhibitor Solos Technology Limited will feature the latest collection AirGo™ 3, smart glasses which combine ChatGPT with wearable tech.

Users can press and hold an action button on the smart glasses’ temple to ask ChatGPT a question. They will see the reply through the lenses and also hear the answer. SolosTranslate is another ChatGPT-supported service, a live language translation with the power of voice. The nine supported languages include Cantonese, French, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin and Spanish. AirGo™ 3 was officially released in SILMO in September this year with more than 100 patents.

Solos Technology Limited - Booth: GH-B38

More innovative and environmental eyewear can be found in the below selected exhibitors list: https://bit.ly/3QeVuge

