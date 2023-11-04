Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
David Okita Receives The Nature Conservancy’s Kāko‘o ‘Āina Award

Saturday, 4 November 2023, 6:05 pm
Press Release: The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy, Hawai‘i and Palmyra (TNC) announces the presentation of the Kāko‘o ‘Āina Award to David Okita, a pilot who has been working with TNC to support conservation of Hawai‘i Island’s watersheds for four decades.

“It is our sincere honor to recognize and celebrate Dave, who has been a trusted and dedicated partner to many who mālama ‘āina,” said Ulalia Woodside Lee, the executive director of TNC’s Hawai‘i and Palmyra Program. “Dave’s deep knowledge of landscapes and ecosystems coupled with his dedication to Hawai‘i have made an immeasurable contribution to conservation.”

Having been involved in nearly every conservation project on the island of Hawai‘i during his career, Okita has flown researchers and land managers in and out of remote valleys and rainforests; piloted surveys of ungulates and spotted invasive plants and animals in places they did not belong; delivered materials to build hundreds of miles of fences protecting endangered plants and forested watersheds; and rescued lost hikers from these isolated places. In addition, land managers have relied heavily on Okita for fighting wildfires.

Due to the nature of his job as a helicopter pilot, Okita has been able to detect patterns across the landscape such as decline in native canopy cover and increase in problematic weed infestations. After axis deer were illegally introduced to Hawaii Island in 2009, he piloted the response team into position to detect and remove them in the early 2010s.

Established in 2006, TNC’s Kākoo Āina award honors groups and individuals who have provided significant and long-standing support for conservation in Hawai‘i. “Kāko‘o ‘Āina” translates to “one who supports the land.” PreviousKāko‘o‘Āina awards have been presentedon Hawaii Island in 2006 to Jack Jeffrey, in 2012 to Bill Gilmartin, and in 2015 to Kuulei Keakealani, Leinaala Keakealani Lightner, and Hannah Springer.

The Kākoo Āina award presentation included a kookoo, or staff, hand-carved by master Hawaiian woodworker Kunāne Wooton, and an oli, or chant, composed by TNC staff.

