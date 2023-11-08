Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Nasdaq-Listed AGAPE Forges Ahead With Sustainable Energy Business

Wednesday, 8 November 2023, 7:25 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Homegrown Nasdaq listed AGAPE ATP Corporation ("ATPC" or the “Company”; stock code: ATPC) intends to finance the construction of 50 electric vehicle (“EV”) charging stations by Volt Industries Sdn. Bhd. (“Volt Industries”) in Pahang as part of the Company’s strategy to develop and offer sustainable energy solutions.

ATPC recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Volt Industries, in which the Company also intends to acquire a 51% stake in Volt Industries, a developer of EV charging stations based in Pahang. ATPC, which was recently listed on Nasdaq, specializes in sustainable global ‘wellness’ ecosystem and the development and production of advanced technology solutions for the energy sector.

The MoA was attended by founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ATPC Dato' Sri Dr. How Kok Choong, CEO of Volt Industries Datuk Tan Say Jim, founder and CEO of Oriental Industries Enterprise Sdn. Bhd. Edward Ang Mou Lee and witnessed by Member of the Pahang State Executive Council, YB Dato’ Mohamad Nizar bin Dato’ Sri Mohamad Najib.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Dato' Sri Dr. How Kok Choong, the founder of AGAPE ATP, said: “Our recent IPO on Nasdaq was just the beginning. This MoA signifies ATPC’s expansion into the sustainable energy space, reflecting our ambitions on both the local and global stages. In forging this partnership with Volt Industries, we're not merely building charging stations, we’re powering Malaysia’s sustainable future. This partnership underscores our unyielding commitment to spearheading a green transformation on the global stage."

He explained, “The main purpose of this transformative partnership is ATPC's strategic venture into Volt Industries, acquiring 51% share, where this acquisition underscores ATPC’s plans to be at the forefront of Malaysia’s EV transformation. This project will be funded privately, with no government subsidies.”

Under the MoA, ATPC will explore the project’s financial viability by securing primary funding as well as seeking additional capital from other avenues. Volt Industries will initiate the project’s groundwork, including acquiring all necessary permits and licenses as well as ensure full compliance with local regulations together with construction work.

Datuk Tan Say Jim, Chief Executive Officer of Volt Industries said, “Our technical expertise spans the entire value chain from design to operations and we see our expertise and strengths complimenting ATPC’s strategies and corporate direction. We look forward to working with ATPC to roll out the 50 EV charging stations across Pahang that will reshape the state’s transportation landscape.”

On the same day, ATPC also signed a MoA with Oriental Industries Enterprise Sdn. Bhd. (“OIE”), a company focusing on cutting-edge EV battery development, with the intent to form a Special Purpose Vehicle Company (SPV) providing and promoting the development of renewable energy in Malaysia. Both ATPC and OIE will hold 50% shares in the SPV.

AGAPE ATP Corporation: [Nasdaq: ATPC], https://www.agapeatpgroup.com/

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More


Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More


UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 