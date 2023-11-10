Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Koat.ai and Plato AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Data Intelligence and Drive Innovation

Friday, 10 November 2023, 6:49 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov 10, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Koat.ai, a next-generation social listening and intelligence platform, and Plato AI, a pioneer in open intelligence solutions, announced today a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the landscape of data intelligence and innovation.

At the forefront of data intelligence, Koat.ai is a comprehensive and actionable market insights platform powered by AI. The company's proprietary manipulation detection technology enables it to identify both human and manipulated (inorganic) accounts, providing unparalleled clarity of insight and data. With granular sentiment analysis, quantified emotions, and real-time abnormality alerts, Koat.ai empowers analysts, strategists, and decision-makers with the clearest and fastest insights into online narratives, enabling them to protect brand reputation, inform strategy, and seize opportunities.

Plato Technologies is a cutting-edge open intelligence repository and platform that harnesses the power of Generative Intelligence and Search in a scalable and profitable manner. Their platform is designed to provide a secure environment for consuming sector-specific real-time data intelligence.

The partnership between Koat.ai and Plato Technologies aims to leverage Koat's powerful datasets and enrichment technology with Plato's extensive repository of technical documentation and vertical intelligence. The collaboration will kick off with the development of a Biotech platform, where Koat's GPT-powered capabilities will generate insights from Biotech datasets from social and media sources. The platform will feature a Ticker-style interface that displays stock data and relevant conversations on a single graph, providing valuable insights for Biotech industry professionals.

Both companies are excited about the potential of this partnership, which will bring together the strengths of Koat's AI-powered social listening and Plato's open intelligence repository to drive innovation and deliver enhanced data intelligence solutions.

Koat is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, while Plato is based in New York, USA. The geographical diversity of the partnership reflects the global nature of their collaboration.

Dallas Toth, CEO of Koat.ai, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We believe that this collaboration with Plato will take our data intelligence capabilities to new heights, opening up new horizons for our clients and enabling them to make more informed decisions."

Bryan Feinberg, CEO of Plato Technologies, added, "Our generative intelligence network and Koat.ai's advanced social listening tools are a perfect match. We look forward to creating innovative solutions that will drive industry-wide changes in data intelligence."

This partnership signifies a new era in data intelligence and innovation, with Koat.ai and Plato leading the way. Stay tuned for exciting developments and transformative solutions from this dynamic collaboration.

About Koat.ai https://Koat.ai

KOAT.AI is a next-generation social listening and intelligence tool powered by AI for comprehensive and actionable market insights to protect brand reputation, inform strategy, and seize opportunities. With proprietary manipulation detection algorithms, Koat.ai has the power to identify human and manipulated (inorganic) accounts, providing True Market Sentiment and unparalleled clarity of insight and data. With granular sentiment, quantified emotions, and real-time abnormality alerts, Koat.ai empowers analysts, strategists, and decision-makers with the clearest and fastest insights into any online narrative.

About Plato AI https://PlatoAiStream.com

Plato is a Generative Intelligence Network and platform focused on today’s most active technology verticals. The platform is designed to provide an ultra-safe environment to consume sector-specific data intelligence.

World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More


Save The Children: Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis Looming

We are alarmed by Israel’s call for over a million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza in less than 24 hours. Israel must rescind this order immediately. Demands for the population in its entirety to relocate in such an immediate manner put at risk the lives of those forced to flee. The Government of Israel has not provided any assurances for their safety while in transit or for the safety of civilians remaining in the Gaza Strip as fighting continues. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More


UN News: Israel Must Comply With International Law

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons has demanded that Israel immediately rescind its order for 1.1M Palestinians to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, condemning the evacuation order as a crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. “We are horrified at the prospect of an additional 1M Palestinians joining the over 423,000 people already forcibly driven from their homes,” said Paula Gaviria Betancur. More

