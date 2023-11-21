Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Telegram In Kenya: Keep People Connected During National Exams

Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 1:27 am
Press Release: Access Now

People in Kenya have the right to access information and communicate freely online — including through messaging applications like Telegram.

There have been ongoing reports of Telegram being intermittently inaccessible for more than a week in Kenya, where national exams are taking place. Access Now and the KeepItOn coalition together with more than 35 civil society organizations in Kenya have today, November 20, reached out to the Ministry of ICT and internet service providers (ISP) in Kenya via an open letter demanding clarification on how and why access has been blocked.

“Internet shutdowns during exams are not a new phenomenon, but they cannot be ignored,” said Felicia Anthonio, #KeepItOn Campaign Manager at Access Now. “With its good track record, Kenya should not go down this slippery slope of imposing shutdowns and blocking online services.”

The blocking follows alleged exam cheating with national secondary school examination papers allegedly being leaked on Telegram.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The Open Observatory of Network Interference (OONI) data shows an ongoing disruption affecting Telegram from at least November 8 on Jambonet (Telkom) where it has been persistently blocked until at least November 15.

There has been no communication from authorities or service providers with regard to Telegram’s inaccessibility despite many people who use the platform seeking answers as to why they cannot connect without a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

The open letter asks for information on:

  • why Telegram has been blocked in Kenya;
  • when the Telegram blockade will be lifted;
  • which law/policy/regulation was relied upon to block Telegram in Kenya; and
  • which government agency, if any, requested or asked that Telegram be blocked in Kenya.

“Blocking a messaging platform for an entire population is a disproportionate measure to take in combating exam cheating,” said Bridget Andere, Senior Policy Analyst at Access Now. “Authorities and internet service providers in Kenya must answer civil society’s questions and remain transparent as to what has caused this outage.”

Access Now invites the concerned authorities to publicly comment on the pertinent issues raised, and immediately restore access to Telegram for all.

Read the open letter.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 