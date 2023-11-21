Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Fujitsu To License Topological Data Analysis Technology To Delight Health

Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 2:19 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Fujitsu to license Topological Data Analysis technology to Delight Health, a Bay Area startup focused on providing innovative mental health solutions

License transfer highlights Fujitsu's open innovation approach with Silicon Valley ecosystem to bring advanced technologies to market to address social challenges

TOKYO and PALO ALTO, Calif. , Nov 20, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Delight Health, a Bay Area startup, today announced that Fujitsu will license its Topological Data Analysis (TDA) technology to Delight Health in exchange for an equity position in the company. This license transfer will support Delight Health’s plans to gain rapid FDA approval by fiscal 2024 and bring to market an advanced delirium (1) detection device to accurately predict the onset of the disorder and address the needs of patients suffering from this ailment.

Fujitsu developed TDA, an AI technology that enables analysis of abnormalities and disturbances in complex, distorted and volatile time series data with broad applications in a range of industries including healthcare, manufacturing and infrastructure. From July 2018 to May 2021, Fujitsu researchers and Dr. Shinozaki at Stanford University (2) conducted joint research on the application of TDA to delirium detection using electroencephalogram (EEG) data. The unique outcome of research was the ability to accurately detect delirium using a portable single-channel EEG device with the bispectral EEG (BSEEG) algorithm (3) significantly enhanced by Fujitsu‘s TDA technology. The joint research resulted in several publications, including a research paper published in 2021 (4).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

In July 2023, Dr. Shinozaki co-founded Delight Health (DH) as a new company to commercialize this award-winning technology (5). “Delight” was named after their vision to bring “light” to “delirium”. Fujitsu will grant Delight Health a license to use TDA and will take an equity position in the company.

“Leveraging advanced technologies to solve human and societal problems is core to Fujitsu’s mission and purpose,” said Hideto (Ted) Okada, SVP and Head of Technology Strategy Unit at Fujitsu. “By partnering with Delight Health to deliver innovative solutions to detect and treat neurological and psychiatric disorders, we hope to increase the health and wellbeing of millions of people around the world.”

“Fujitsu is a company recognized for its advanced technologies and research excellence and our joint collaboration has resulted in significant scientific breakthroughs,” said Prof. Gen Shinozaki, co-founder of Delight Health. “By taking an equity position in Delight Health, Fujitsu is demonstrating its business commitment to accelerate the delivery of products to more effectively identify delirium paving the way for new therapies and better patient outcomes”.

Background and Challenges

Delirium is a serious disorder that impacts millions of people around the world. In the United States alone 2-3 million older adult patients suffer from delirium annually. Delirium is estimated to result in a 40% mortality rate after one year (6) and impact over $150B (7) to the healthcare system. Healthcare professionals current rely on questionnaires to find the disorder’s occurrence, which remains subject to individual interpretation by the busy hospital staff and can occasionally result in incorrect diagnosis and delayed intervention. AI based prediction can greatly enhance the accuracy and enable early detection and treatment, resulting in significant cost savings and better patient outcomes.

1. Period:

November 2023 to November 2028

2. Responsibilities of the two companies:

Fujitsu

Fujitsu will provide TDA software, training and technical support to ensure DH engineers are able to gain necessary expertise in TDA and have sufficient knowledge to integrate TDA into the delirium detection device being developed by Delight Health.Fujitsu will have the exclusive right to co-market, promote, distribute and otherwise commercialize any licensed products developed by Delight Health in Japan where Fujitsu will be the prime provider with respect to a customer in Japan or customer whose headquarter sits in Japan.

Delight Health

Will integrate TDA into their Delirium detection device.Will obtain FDA approval needed to offer Delirium measurement services to providers.Will market and sell both the Delirium device, services to support and capture measurement revenues once device is sold to hospitals and clinics.

Future Plans

Fujitsu plans to further explore opportunities to deliver advanced technologies to innovative startups to speed up solutions to social challenges.

[1] Delirium :Medical condition describing a state of acute change in mental status with confusion, lack of attention, loss of sense of time, place and situation, where multiple causes can lead to symptoms including agitation, hallucinations and delusions.
[2] Dr. Shinozaki was Associate Professor at the University of Iowa at the time of the joint research
[3] Bispectral EEG algorithm :Developed by Shinozaki lab, proven to be effective to predict patient outcomes including mortality, hospital length of stay and discharge destination.
[4] TDA technology for delirium detection :https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-79391-y
[5] Academy of Consultation Liaison Psychiatry awarded Dr. Shinozaki for his work and he delivered a plenary award lecture at a meeting held in Austin TX. https://www.clpsychiatry.org/news/academy-awards/https://www.clpsychiatry.org/news/top-awards-presented-at-plenary/
[6] 40% mortality rate after one year :https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/211205
[7] Over $150B :https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/413696

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

About Delight Health

Led by Prof. Gen Shinozaki from Stanford University, Delight Health is innovating delirium care. Central to its groundbreaking approach is a state-of-the-art proven EEG device and algorithm designed to detect and predict delirium by analyzing patients' brain signals. Beyond mere detection, this technology will offer a proactive approach to patient care, ensuring timely interventions. In a delirium landscape where precision is paramount, Delight Health's EEG solution will provide promising accuracy, speed, and reliability in delirium care.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 