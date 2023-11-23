Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Making Free-to-play-and-earn A Reality For Gamers

Thursday, 23 November 2023, 9:42 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, Nov 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - With great excitement, we are pleased to announce our partnership with Skale, a zero-gas fee EVM blockchain. As a pioneering free-to-play-and-earn game that embodies the spirit of a new era in gaming, this alliance is set to transform the gaming landscape by empowering players to combine fun and earning opportunities without the constraints of excessive fees or financial barriers.

We are living in exciting times. Gradually, we are entering an era where games are not only for fun but also offer a seamless play-to-earn model. This era is set to change how we think about blockchain games.

Why is this important?

Like every other industry, the P2E (play-to-earn) gaming world is undergoing a remarkable transformation. We're witnessing the rise of an era where on-chain gaming isn't just a form of entertainment, but also a source of income, without causing stress to players.

In this ever-evolving landscape, Cryptopia doesn't just emerge as a game, but as a pioneer of this new free-to-play-and-earn era. It represents a gateway that allows players to dive into a world where enjoyment and earning are not just parallel but intertwined paths.

However, realizing the vision of a game that's both free to play and rewarding to engage with presents its unique challenges. The most significant of these is cost – the hidden fees and expenses that often limit a player's earnings and enthusiasm. This is where Skale becomes not just relevant, but revolutionary.

How does Skale come in?

By integrating Skale's zero gas fee EVM technology, we're dismantling the financial barriers that will hinder the full potential of Cryptopia's play-to-earn model.This technology is a literal game-changer. It paves the way for a gaming experience where the focus shifts back to what's important: the joy of playing and the thrill of earning. We've made free-to-play-and-earn easy!

This partnership with Skale is more than just about technology integration; it's a bold statement. It declares that Skale is out to reshape the gaming experience, to make it more inclusive, more rewarding, and more thrilling than ever before. It's our commitment to the players – to provide a platform where their passion for gaming aligns with tangible rewards, without the burden of hidden costs. We envision a future where the boundaries between playing for fun and playing for profit blur, creating a compelling and empowering gaming experience.

What this means to Cryptopia

Skale's innovative Layer-2 scaling solution will bring a multitude of benefits to Cryptopia, enabling it to fully realize its potential as a leading P2E game:

  • Reduced Transaction Costs: Skale's zero gas fee EVM blockchain significantly reduces transaction costs. For a free-to-play-and-earn game like Cryptopia, this is crucial, as it makes the game more accessible and appealing to a broader audience by removing financial barriers.
  • Multichain Expansion and Interoperability: By integrating with Skale, Cryptopia advances towards its goal of becoming a multichain platform. This not only enhances the game's interoperability across various blockchain networks but will also broaden Cryptopia's appeal to a larger audience.
  • Enhanced Scalability: Skale's highly scalable network is designed to handle a large volume of transactions and user interactions, ensuring that Cryptopia can grow without facing performance bottlenecks. This will provide a smooth and uninterrupted gaming experience for all players, even as the game's popularity expands.
  • Increased Security and Reliability: By leveraging Skale's secure and decentralized infrastructure, Cryptopia can provide a safe and reliable gaming environment for its users. This is crucial for building trust, especially when in-game assets and player progress are involved. Skale's robust security measures will protect players' assets and ensure the integrity of the game's ecosystem.

About Cryptopia (https://cryptopia.com/)

Cryptopia is an innovative blockchain-based game that blends play-to-earn and free-to-play elements in a unique setting. It offers a virtual city-state experience where players can engage in activities like trading, voting, and exploring, all within a decentralized and secure environment. The game emphasizes fun, inclusivity, and sustainability, allowing players to embark on adventures or build businesses in a dynamic virtual world.

As Cryptopia shapes its unique gameverse, we invite you to be part of this exciting journey. Get exclusive early access, stay updated with the latest developments, and have a chance to influence the future of gaming. Don't miss out on this opportunity to explore, create, and grow in a ground-breaking virtual world.

About Skale (https://skale.space/)

Skale is an innovative blockchain network designed to enhance the scalability and efficiency of Ethereum-compatible applications. It is unique for its ability to support an unlimited number of high-speed, on-demand blockchains with zero gas fees for end users. Skale's architecture enables developers to quickly deploy their own interoperable Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchains, offering a powerful combination of speed, security, and decentralization. This makes it an ideal platform for developing and scaling decentralized applications in various sectors including gaming.

