Rubrik Helps Customers Further Protect Amazon S3 Data

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 11:14 am
Press Release: Rubrik

AWS RE:INVENT, LAS VEGAS, November 27, 2023 – Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced its ability to further protect Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) data. As organisations face increased pressure to protect their data against accidental deletion, ransomware, and cyberattacks, Rubrik has expanded its portfolio to allow customers further visibility into where sensitive Amazon S3 data lives and who has access to it, while also creating effective recovery plans.

Amazon S3 is an object storage service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) offering industry-leading scalability, data availability, security, and performance. Amazon S3 is built to store and retrieve any amount of data from anywhere. Millions of customers of all sizes and industries can store and protect any amount of data for virtually any use case, such aa data lakes, cloud-native applications, and mobile applications.

“Organisations recognise the imperative to protect their corporate data, particularly as unstructured data expands due to new innovations in AI and increasingly connected devices,” said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik. “Together, Rubrik and AWS are working to help customers protect their data on premises and in the cloud while reducing operational costs, so that organisations can achieve true cyber resilience. We’re proud to continue working with AWS on our mission to secure the world’s data.”

Rubrik’s new cyber resilience capabilities include air-gapped, immutable, access-controlled backups and rapid recovery at scale for organisations that have hundreds of petabytes of Amazon S3 data. The cyber posture features, which will help organisations understand where their data is stored and how it is secured, draw upon capabilities from Rubrik’s recent acquisition of Laminar, a leading data security posture management (DSPM) company.

The complexity of protecting data grows exponentially: the most recent Rubrik Zero Labs State of Data Security report found that a typical organisation's data has grown 73% in the cloud over the last 18 months. Key benefits of the new services for Amazon S3 and Rubrik customers will include:

  • Autonomously discover, classify, and provide context on all known and shadow Amazon S3 data, without that data leaving the customer’s environment.
  • Assess the security posture of sensitive data against security policies and data compliance requirements.
  • Continuously monitor sensitive data within Amazon S3 for risky user activity or leakage and provide early warning of emerging threats.
  • Identify and remediate redundant Amazon S3 data to help reduce cloud costs.
  • Rapidly recover the most recent clean copy using a range of recovery patterns, including object-level and whole bucket.

Rubrik also announced today new data protection features for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), expanding its commitment to offering complete cyber resilience for data in AWS. Additionally, Rubrik’s NAS Cloud Direct is now available in AWS Marketplace, expanding access to Rubrik’s solution that automates data protection and simplifies archival of NAS file data at petabyte scale.

Rubrik will be on-site at AWS re:Invent 2023 (booth #1352), taking place this week in Las Vegas. To learn more, visit https://www.rubrik.com/company/events/aws-re-invent-2023.

Rubrik’s new data protection capabilities for Amazon S3 will be generally available in early 2024.

