Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Southeast Asia A Bright Spot In The Global Flexible Office Market In 2023

Wednesday, 29 November 2023, 9:04 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

TEC's operations in Southeast Asia has seen exceptional growth in 2023, driven by client-led demand in Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines; growth momentum projected to continue through 2024.

The Executive Centre (“TEC”), the leading premium flexible workspace provider that serves more than 47,000 Members in 33 cities across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, has seen exceptional growth in Southeast Asia in 2023, with the momentum expected to carry on into 2024.

Led by client demand, TEC has added four new centres in Singapore, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City and Manila this year, with the latest addition in Manila on the 8th floor of Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2 which opened last month.

These new openings are backed by consistently high demand and occupancy rates of over 90% across multiple markets in the region in 2023. As of September 2023, TEC’s centres in Singapore and Manila are leading its portfolio at 95% and 98% occupancy rates, followed not far behind by Ho Chi Minh City at 91% and Jakarta at 81%. With these new expansions, TEC has added almost 1,200 workstations across these four key Southeast Asian markets in 2023, representing a 33% increase in workstation growth.

In Singapore, demand for office space is growing as multinational companies seek to relocate to the city-state and set up headquarters there to take advantage of Singapore’s status as a gateway city and key business hub. These include firms from the financial industry such as asset managers, private wealth managers, private equity firms and family offices, as well as technology startups from across the region that are seeking to move to more flexible workspaces which will allow them to downsize or upsize nimbly.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Office demand is also bolstered by the increasing “back-to-office” momentum in Singapore, as employers tighten hybrid working policies, with CBRE’s 2023 Singapore Office Occupier Sentiment Survey finding that 64% of companies are focused on increasing office attendance or improving work efficiency.

Despite the “back-to-office” trend, the way tenants use office spaces has irrevocably changed since pre-Covid days, as companies place greater emphasis on having access to a combination of purpose-built spaces including private offices for focused work, flexible seating, collaborative meeting rooms, and event spaces.

In response to this increased demand for flexible seating, meeting and event spaces, TEC will be opening a new centre from the 45th to 47th floors at Singapore Land Tower in January 2024.

Yvonne Lim, Managing Director of Southeast Asia at The Executive Centre said, “We have done exceptionally well particularly in Singapore with a city average occupancy of 95% in 2023, at the same time, we are seeing robust demand for our upcoming new centre at Singapore Land Tower on Levels 45 to 47. TEC’s expansions are largely driven by client’s requirement and the inter-city network within SEA continue to look strong with clients having multiple presence with TEC SEA network.”

Appendix: 2023 New Openings in Southeast Asia

Singapore

  • Capital Square (opened January 2023)

Capital Square is a Grade A office building located in Singapore’s no. 23 Church Street. Composing of a 16-storey office tower, Capital Square also features two blocks of restored heritage shop houses, boutique food and beverage outlets, retail amenities, and seven levels of parking space. Providing unrivalled accessibility and convenience to a myriad of users and business entities commuting from across the city and beyond, Capital Square is a strategic and modern location suited for future-forward corporate entities, creative businesses and innovative technology companies.

Size (square metres)2,625
Workstations430

https://photos.acnnewswire.com/TEC2.jpg

  • Singapore Land Tower (opening in January 2024)

The Executive Centre at Singapore Land Tower provides a flexible workspace solution in the heart of Singapore’s central business district. Situated within 50 Raffles Place and located just steps away from Raffles Place MRT station, the tower is surrounded by shopping malls, restaurants and cafes. The 47-storey tower attracts reputable companies and organisations. Several embassies also call the building home, including Germany, Colombia and Ukraine

Opening in 2024:
Levels 45 to 47 Private Offices, Member Lounge and Reception (January 2024)

Size (square metres)4,712
Workstations490

https://photos.acnnewswire.com/TEC3.jpg

Jakarta

  • Pacific Century Place (opened April 2023)

Located in the heart of Sudirman Central Business District, The Executive Centre at Pacific Century Place (PCP) is the professional’s first choice in flexible workspace, serviced offices and coworking solutions in the region. A sustainability-forward establishment, PCP is also the first office building in Indonesia to obtain Leed Platinum status and Platinum Grade certification by Greenship New Building. Businesses that are looking for a Sudirman Central office space that’s sustainable and accessible will not be disappointed by TEC’s level 39 centre, which features stunning city views and contemporary interior design.

Size (square metres)1,600
Workstations268

https://photos.acnnewswire.com/TEC4.jpg

Ho Chi Minh City

  • Friendship Tower (opened July 2023)

Friendship Tower is a LEED-certified Grade A office building located in Ho Chi Minh City’s most well-known and strategic boulevards.

Size (square metres)722
Workstations125

https://photos.acnnewswire.com/TEC5.jpg

Manila

  • Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2 (opened October 2023)

Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2 is the most sought-after location in the Philippines for domestic and multinational companies. Strategically located in the heart of Makati City’s business hub, it is surrounded by some of the most successful corporate names in the world. Companies from industries such as IT, financial services, real estate, manufacturing and legal can be found in Ayala Triangle Gardens.

Size (square metres)1,895
Workstations358

https://photos.acnnewswire.com/TEC6.jpg

About The Executive Centre

The Executive Centre (TEC) is Asia’s premium flexible workspace provider, opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and today boasts over 200+ Centres in 33 cities and 15 markets. It is the third largest serviced office business in Asia.

The Executive Centre caters to ambitious professionals and industry leaders looking for more than just an office space - they are looking for a place for their organisation to thrive. TEC has cultivated an environment designed for success with a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, India, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Australia, with sights to go further and grow faster. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to pre-empt, meet, and exceed the needs of its Members. Walking with Members through every milestone and achievement, The Executive Centre empowers ambitious professionals and organisations to succeed.

Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides first class Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Concierge Services, and Meeting & Events facilities to suit any business' needs.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 