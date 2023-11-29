Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Samsung Signs Memorandum Of Understanding With Cook Islands Ministry Of Education

Wednesday, 29 November 2023, 2:25 pm
Press Release: Samsung

New Zealand – 29 November 2023: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. New Zealand representatives met and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Cook Islands’ Minister of Education, with the aim of promoting STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, The Arts and Mathematics) and design thinking within Cook Islands senior secondary schools.

Samsung New Zealand President, Hyung Min Chun met with the Cook Islands Minister for Education, Hon. Mac Mokoroa, agreeing to a five year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) designed to benefit students and teachers, centred on the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow activity.

Cook Islands Minister of Education, Hon. Mac Mokoroa said, “It is a pleasure to welcome Samsung to mark a special milestone for education in the Cook Islands. This partnership is proof of our mutual commitment to providing the best possible educational opportunities for our senior secondary students. The future belongs to those who can harness the power of STEAM, Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics. This partnership with Samsung is timely, as we are in the midst of drafting the next education strategy for the Cook Islands”.

"Cook Islands is an important nation within the South Pacific, and we are excited to partner with the government to help develop education outcomes for future generations through Samsung Solve for Tomorrow. This five year MOU is our long-term commitment to the Cook Islands to bring our Samsung Solve for Tomorrow activity to help empower the future generations. Personally, I’m proud that we are able to bring this special opportunity to make a meaningful difference to empower Cook Islands youth." said Samsung New Zealand President, Hyung Min Chun.

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is a global competition that will challenge the Cook Islands next generation of innovators to unleash their creativity and use STEAM to find solutions for pressing local, or global, community challenges. Samsung has been working to roll out the Solve for Tomorrow project this year across the Pacific, and has already agreed rollout of the challenge in Tonga, Fiji, Samoa, Tuvalu and Timor-Leste.

