Healthcare Workers Hold Vigils For Colleagues Killed In Gaza

Thursday, 30 November 2023, 2:07 pm
Press Release: Aotearoa Healthcare Workers For Palestine

As the world continues to reckon with the devastating toll of conflict, we call on our community to gather to pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of healthcare workers in Gaza. On Friday, 1 December in Tāmaki Makarau and Pōneke, solemn vigils will be held to honour those who have lost their lives while serving humanity.

“In the midst of conflict, healthcare workers selflessly strive to provide care and support to those in need, often in perilous circumstances”, says spokesperson Dr Sapna Samant. “Unfortunately, their dedication too often results in tragedy. This vigil stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment and the sacrifices made to alleviate suffering, irrespective of the dangers that surround them.

“We are joining a growing global movement of healthcare workers – from London to Sydney, Toronto to Cairo – holding Friday vigils to honour the lives lost, to express our gratitude for the unwavering dedication of healthcare workers, and to reaffirm our commitment to support those who continue to serve amid adversity.”

The events aim to unite people from all walks of life, fostering solidarity and extending heartfelt condolences to the families and colleagues of these valiant individuals.

Details of the Vigils:

Date: Friday, 1 December 1

Tāmaki Makarau - Park Road, in front of Auckland City Hospital from 6-6.30pm

Pōneke - Riddiford Rd, in front of Wellington Regional Hospital from 6-6.30pm & 8-8.30pm

“Through moments of reflection, candlelight, and shared messages of gratitude, the vigil seeks to amplify the voices calling for peace, protection, and respect for healthcare workers worldwide”, says Dr Samant. “We invite all members of the community and the media to stand in solidarity and pay tribute to these heroic individuals who dedicated their lives to healing and compassion.”

