MOU Partnership Signed Between Organisers Of Bali International Airshow And Angkasa Pura I

Saturday, 2 December 2023, 2:15 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

MOU will allow the Bali International Airshow organisers to grow the event into a global spectacle, as Indonesia propels itself into the aviation sector

DENPASAR, Indonesia, Dec 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between Indonesian state-owned enterprise PT Angkasa Pura I I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport - Bali and PT Inaro Tujuh Belas for the use of Ngurah Rai International Airport facilities for Bali International Airshow. This MOU and partnership will allow Bali International Airshow organisers, PT Inaro Tujuh Belas, to utilise the hangar and south apron of Ngurah Rai Bali International Airport as the official venue for Bali International Airshow 2024.

With the potential and necessity for air transport in Indonesia as an archipelago, Bali International Airshow is expected to utilise this opportunity to continuously grow until the foreseeable future. This will render Bali International Airshow the ability to develop into a must-attend event in the global airshow calendar.

The partnership between both parties was signed off between Mr. Handy Heryudhitiawan, the General Manager of I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and Mr. Andy Wismarsyah, the President Director of PT Inaro Tujuh Belas on 28 November at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) South Apron of I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport. The MOU signing ceremony was witnessed by Mr Jodi Mahardi, the Deputy of Maritime and Energy Sovereignty Coordination, Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia. Also in attendance were Mr Renaud Hamaide (Chairman and CEO of Comexposium), Ms Elaine Chia (CEO Asia Pacific Comexposium), Danny Budiharto (Chairman of Amara Group) and Seno Damono (COO of PT Inaro Tujuh Belas).

“As we edge closer to the 2024 Bali International Airshow to be held in September 2024, this important milestone highlights a big step in the preparations for the event. This MOU also highlights great support for the airshow by various government bodies, including PT Angkasa Pura I,” said Mr. Wismarsyah.

The Bali International Airshow 2024 is a collaborative endeavour involving the whole of Indonesia government, comprised of Indonesian Ministries and government agencies which include the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Ministry of Transportation, Ministry of State-Owned Enterprise, Indonesian Air Forces, and PT Angkasa Pura I.

“The MOU between PT Angkasa Pura I and PT Inaro Tujuh Belas becomes a momentum to ensure the readiness of the preparations for Bali International Airshow next year. We, as the airport manager, will ensure this event can happen smoothly alongside ongoing flight operations. This will also be a great opportunity to introduce Indonesia at the global stage to participants who will be attending the airshow as delegates and visitors, and we are proud to be a part of it,” added Mr. Heryudhitiawan.

The Bali International Airshow is Southeast Asia's premier exposition for aerospace, aero technology, and defence, dedicated to propelling Indonesia to the forefront of the regional aerospace industry. This prestigious event will serve as a pivotal platform that unites diverse industry stakeholders to champion innovation in aerospace across Southeast Asia and Indonesia.

Hosted by the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Transportation, and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, the Indonesian Air Forces (TNI AU), PT Angkasa Pura I, AirNav Indonesia and the Ngurah Rai International Airport Authorities, the Bali International Airshow signifies Indonesia's unwavering commitment to excellence in the aerospace sector.

The event will encompass a total area of 85,000 sqm, consisting of a static aircraft display area covering more than 70,000 sqm and an exhibition hall spanning approximately 14,000 sqm.

The event will also bring together more than 300 participating companies and more than 100 hosted delegations from over 35 countries and regions, and will also have 10 country pavilions on display.

About Bali International Airshow

The Bali International Airshow 2024 aims to be Southeast Asia’s most eminent international exposition for aerospace, aero technology, and defense. With a dedicated focus on propelling Indonesia to the forefront of the regional aerospace industry, this prestigious event serves as a pivotal platform that unites diverse stakeholders within the industry, championing aerospace innovation in Southeast Asia and Indonesia.

Hosted by The Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Transportation and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Indonesian Air Force (TNI AU), and Ngurah Rai International Airport Authorities, the Bali International Airshow 2024 is a collaborative effort that signifies Indonesia's commitment to excellence in the aerospace sector. The Bali International Airshow 2024 is scheduled to take place from September 18 to 21, 2024. For more information, visit www.BaliAirshow.com

