Oxfam Reaction: NZ Wins Dubious Honour Of Fossil Of The Day Award At COP28

Monday, 4 December 2023, 11:14 am
Press Release: Oxfam

Climate Action Network International has awarded the New Zealand Government a First Place "Fossil of the Day" award at COP28 for its climate U-turn, overturning its world-leading ban on offshore oil and gas exploration. At the same time, the Government has said it is continuing to advocate for global fossil fuel phaseout as its official negotiating position.

Oxfam Aotearoa’s Climate Justice Lead Nick Henry said:

"In the same breath as they’re calling for a global phase out of fossil fuels, our Government is rolling out the welcome mat and inviting polluting fossil fuel companies to return to Aotearoa. How can we justify doing just the opposite of what we’re calling on every other country to do?

"Pacific countries have been leading the call for a phaseout of fossil fuels - they stand to face the worst impacts of climate change, despite doing the least to cause the climate crisis. Less than a month ago, Pacific Islands Forum members including New Zealand "committed to the transition away from coal, oil and gas in our energy systems", and agreed that they "aspire to a Just and Equitable Transition to a Fossil Fuel Free Pacific." It’s challenging to see how overturning the exploration ban would take us toward these goals.

"Global fossil fuel phaseout needs to be just that, global. We all have to do our bit, and the science tells us there’s no room for any country to go looking for new fossil fuels to exploit. It’s understandable that other countries are upset by this U-turn and are calling us hypocritical.

"And that’s not all. The reason the Government has given for wanting to reopen offshore exploration is to look for new gas, which it claims is necessary for us to phase out our use and import of ‘dirtier’ coal. But in reality, our coal imports are at a long-term low, new research shows gas could be just as dirty as coal, and the Government also has plans to expand our coal industry.

"What we want to see is our Government committed to expanding renewables, not trying to sell us on false, dirty solutions. But while 118 countries, including our allies Australia, the US, UK and Canada, signed onto a pledge this weekend to triple renewables, New Zealand, disappointingly, wasn’t one of them.

"The 2018 ban on offshore exploration was hard won by Māori-led activism and positioned New Zealand as a global climate leader. We became associate members of the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, a group of countries committed to bold action, in recognition of the ban. But the Government’s plans to invite polluters back to our shores, while calling on every other country to phase fossil fuels out, mean our international reputation is now in danger.

"Just a couple of days ago, our new Climate Minister Simon Watts told media that he didn’t expect any scrutiny at COP28 for the Government’s plans to reopen oil and gas exploration. Hopefully, this Fossil award will serve as the wake up call he needs to see that other countries do care what we do - and they want to see us truly doing our bit."

© Scoop Media

World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More

