Rubrik Fortifies Public Sector Credentials With IRAP Assessment

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA, 5 December, 2023 – Underscoring Rubrik’s commitment to local customers, Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data SecurityTM company, today announced the completion of the Infosec Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) Assessment for its Australian sovereign instance of Rubrik Security Cloud.

Developed by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD), IRAP is an independent assessment of the effectiveness of a system’s security controls. Organisations, particularly Australia’s Federal Government agencies, use IRAP Assessment outcomes to evaluate a system’s suitability for their security requirements.

Rubrik Security Cloud delivers a comprehensive approach to data resilience, built from the ground up on Zero Trust architectural principles to ensure critical systems maintain the necessary levels of availability against cyber incidents and system outages. The completion of the IRAP Assessment to the PROTECTED security classification, adds to Rubrik’s global certifications including Common Criteria EAL, FIPS 140-2, and ISO certifications 27001, 27017, and 27018.

Antoine Le Tard, Vice President, Rubrik APAC said completing the IRAP assessment will allow Rubrik to expand its presence in Australia’s public sector and offer the same data protection capabilities currently deployed by Federal Government agencies around the world.

“We’ve built strong expertise securing the world’s most critical data, including through our work with Commander, Navy Installations Command which manages and sustains all U.S. Naval installations,” Le Tard. “As data grows exponentially, the associated cyber risk increases with it. The borderless nature of cyberattacks means no nation is immune, and completing the IRAP Assessment highlights our commitment to keeping Australia’s data secure.”

As cyber incidents continue to impact some of the world’s largest private and public sector organisations, Le Tard said it was clear perimeter security controls alone – while important – would never be completely fool-proof.

“Ensuring rapid recovery following a breach and minimising downtime is critical as attacks increase in sophistication,” he said. “The Australian Cyber Security Centre recognises this in its Essential Eight Maturity Model with its ‘regular backups’ mitigation strategy. For public sector organisations seeking to improve their cyber resilience, Rubrik’s native controls meet and exceed the requirements for the highest prescribed maturity level.”

Rubrik Security Cloud helps organisations protect their data, monitor data risk, and recover data and applications rapidly in the wake of an attack or operational failure through three unique capabilities:

Data Protection: Safeguards data by providing immutable, logically air-gapped data protection with multi-factor authentication-based access control.

Data Threat Analytics: Continuously monitors risks and investigates threats to data including Anomaly Detection powered by machine learning to detect data anomalies, encryptions, deletions, and modifications; Sensitive Data Monitoring to find and classify the most sensitive data, and assess exfiltration risk; Threat Monitoring and Hunting to identify indicators of compromise and find the last known clean copy of data.

Cyber Recovery: Quickly contains threads and recovers data, whether it’s a file, application data, or a mass recovery; Rubrik’s Threat Containment capability quarantines malware and restricts user access to infected data to support safer recovery.



Further information on how the Rubrik Security Cloud can help protect Federal Government and Critical Infrastructure can be found here.

