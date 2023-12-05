Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Rubrik Fortifies Public Sector Credentials With IRAP Assessment

Tuesday, 5 December 2023, 10:50 am
Press Release: Rubrik

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA, 5 December, 2023 – Underscoring Rubrik’s commitment to local customers, Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data SecurityTM company, today announced the completion of the Infosec Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) Assessment for its Australian sovereign instance of Rubrik Security Cloud.

Developed by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD), IRAP is an independent assessment of the effectiveness of a system’s security controls. Organisations, particularly Australia’s Federal Government agencies, use IRAP Assessment outcomes to evaluate a system’s suitability for their security requirements.

Rubrik Security Cloud delivers a comprehensive approach to data resilience, built from the ground up on Zero Trust architectural principles to ensure critical systems maintain the necessary levels of availability against cyber incidents and system outages. The completion of the IRAP Assessment to the PROTECTED security classification, adds to Rubrik’s global certifications including Common Criteria EAL, FIPS 140-2, and ISO certifications 27001, 27017, and 27018.

Antoine Le Tard, Vice President, Rubrik APAC said completing the IRAP assessment will allow Rubrik to expand its presence in Australia’s public sector and offer the same data protection capabilities currently deployed by Federal Government agencies around the world.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We’ve built strong expertise securing the world’s most critical data, including through our work with Commander, Navy Installations Command which manages and sustains all U.S. Naval installations,” Le Tard. “As data grows exponentially, the associated cyber risk increases with it. The borderless nature of cyberattacks means no nation is immune, and completing the IRAP Assessment highlights our commitment to keeping Australia’s data secure.”

As cyber incidents continue to impact some of the world’s largest private and public sector organisations, Le Tard said it was clear perimeter security controls alone – while important – would never be completely fool-proof.

“Ensuring rapid recovery following a breach and minimising downtime is critical as attacks increase in sophistication,” he said. “The Australian Cyber Security Centre recognises this in its Essential Eight Maturity Model with its ‘regular backups’ mitigation strategy. For public sector organisations seeking to improve their cyber resilience, Rubrik’s native controls meet and exceed the requirements for the highest prescribed maturity level.”

Rubrik Security Cloud helps organisations protect their data, monitor data risk, and recover data and applications rapidly in the wake of an attack or operational failure through three unique capabilities:

  • Data Protection:
    • Safeguards data by providing immutable, logically air-gapped data protection with multi-factor authentication-based access control.
  • Data Threat Analytics:
    • Continuously monitors risks and investigates threats to data including Anomaly Detection powered by machine learning to detect data anomalies, encryptions, deletions, and modifications;
    • Sensitive Data Monitoring to find and classify the most sensitive data, and assess exfiltration risk;
    • Threat Monitoring and Hunting to identify indicators of compromise and find the last known clean copy of data.
  • Cyber Recovery:
    • Quickly contains threads and recovers data, whether it’s a file, application data, or a mass recovery;
    • Rubrik’s Threat Containment capability quarantines malware and restricts user access to infected data to support safer recovery.

Further information on how the Rubrik Security Cloud can help protect Federal Government and Critical Infrastructure can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Rubrik on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 