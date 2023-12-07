Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
VAST Data Closes Series E Funding Round, Nearly Triples Valuation To $9.1 Billion

Thursday, 7 December 2023, 10:19 am
Press Release: VAST Data


 

Global Momentum and Demand for VAST Data Establishes Company as the Market Leader for Deep Learning and AI Infrastructure

SYDNEY, Australia – December 7, 2023 VAST Data, the AI data platform company, announced today that it has secured US$118 million in Series E funding, led by Fidelity Management & Research Company and accompanied by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), BOND Capital and Drive Capital.

The funding will advance VAST Data’s mission to deliver a new category of infrastructure that puts data at the centre of how systems think, react, and discover. This breakthrough will empower organisations to effectively address their most pressing data challenges, enabling unprecedented advancements in technology, economics, social dynamics, and scientific research.

The VAST Data Platform unifies storage, database, and containerised compute engine services into a single, scalable software platform architected from the ground up to power AI and GPU-accelerated tools in modern data centers and clouds. The platform uniquely enables organisations to understand all data, both structured and unstructured as it exists in the natural world, to generate superior insights and unlock new value.

“A new AI data stack is required,” said Renen Hallak, CEO and Co-Founder of VAST Data. “To be truly impactful in this era of AI and deep learning, you not only want to have a lot of data, but also high quality data that is correctly organised and available at the right place, at the right time. The VAST Data Platform delivers AI infrastructure that opens the door to automated discovery that can solve some of humanity’s most complex challenges.”

“We believe that VAST Data is a pioneer in the AI GPU space,” said Scott Sandell, Chairman, CEO and CIO at NEA. “With deep learning at the centre of the massive AI movement we are experiencing, interest and investment in VAST Data has escalated, and we are thrilled to partner with the VAST Data team as they drive influence and innovation in the global AI technology sector.”

The funding follows a pivotal 2023 calendar year, marked by:

  • Impressive Business Momentum: At the end of FY’Q3, VAST Data surpassed US$1 billion in cumulative software bookings. The company achieved 3.3x year-over-year (YoY) growth and maintained positive cash flow for the last 12 quarters with a gross margin of nearly 90 per cent.
  • Organisations Across All Industries Trust VAST Data: VAST Data has amassed a growing customer roster of global enterprises including Booking Holdings, Inc., U.S. Air Force, U.S. Department of Energy, Verizon, Boston Children’s Hospital, Pixar, and Zoom, among others, signalling strong market validation.
  • Reimagining AI Cloud Infrastructure: Through innovative customer partnerships with companies like CoreWeave, Lambda and Core42 (formerly G42 Cloud), VAST Data is delivering the infrastructure that is purpose built for next-generation AI clouds.
  • Deepened Commitment to Partners: Since its founding, VAST Data has worked closely with partners to break down technology trade-offs and barriers while improving the overall customer experience. In May 2023, VAST Data furthered this mission with the VAST Data Platform achieving NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD certification, making large scale AI deployments simpler, faster, more reliable and easier to manage. In April 2023, VAST Data entered into a strategic partnership with HPE, helping enterprise customers manage unstructured data with high performance at scale to deliver superior time to data insight.
  • Global Expansion: Now with more than 700 employees worldwide VAST Data is actively broadening its business footprint, penetrating new regions in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.

The VAST Data Platform's capacity to process large quantities of data at unparalleled scale and speed signifies a transformative shift in industry operations, underscoring the pivotal role of deep learning AI in shaping future advancements. This sentiment was shared by customers and partners across the industry, including:

“Data is every company’s most valuable asset,” said Manuvir Das, vice president of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA and Vast Data are collaborating to enable enterprises to harness their data using accelerated computing and cloud-based AI solutions to tackle their biggest challenges.”

“Some of the most data-intensive and computationally advanced customers on the planet trust CoreWeave, NVIDIA and VAST to deliver the most secure and scalable solutions on top of the industry’s fastest and most flexible AI infrastructure,” said Michael Intrator, CEO and co-founder of CoreWeave. “We’re honoured to partner with VAST to provide purpose-built accelerated computing solutions that solve the complex AI and data challenges that enterprises face now and into the future.”

 

Additional Resources:

About VAST Data:
VAST Data is the data platform company built for the AI era. As the new standard for enterprise AI infrastructure, organisations trust the VAST Data Platform to serve their most data-intensive computing needs. VAST Data empowers enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data by providing AI infrastructure that is simple, scalable, and architected from the ground up to power deep learning and GPU-accelerated data centers and clouds. Launched in 2019, VAST Data is the fastest growing data infrastructure company in history. For more information, please visit https://vastdata.com and follow VAST Data on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

