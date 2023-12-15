Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Philippines In Dire Need Of National Torture Prevention Body, Say UN Experts

Friday, 15 December 2023, 9:34 am
Press Release: United Nations Human Rights Treaty Bodies

MANILA/GENEVA (14 December 2023) - The UN torture prevention experts today concluded their second visit to the Philippines by calling for the urgent designation of a national torture prevention body.

“The State Party should fast-track the adoption of the bills currently in the House of Representatives and the Senate, which will create the national monitoring body officially called National Preventive Mechanism, and we welcome the invitation to provide technical assistance in this regard,” said Victor Zaharia, head of the SPT delegation.

“The magnitude of issues observed by the delegation reaffirms the urgency of establishing an independent torture prevention mechanism with unrestricted access to all places of deprivation of liberty. This national mechanism, with adequate resources, will be a key partner in preventing torture and ill-treatment in the Philippines,” he added.

During its mission to the Philippines from 3 to 14 December, the SPT delegation visited over 40 places of deprivation of liberty across the country, including police stations, jails, prisons, drug rehabilitation centres, “Houses of Hope”- the reformation and education facilities for minors, immigration detention centres, military and drug enforcement agency facilities. It conducted confidential interviews with staff members and people held in those institutions and examined the treatment of individuals in different stages of the criminal or rehabilitation system.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We witnessed first-hand the State party’s initiatives to tackle issues such as overcrowding in detention facilities, but major challenges lie ahead. It is vital that safeguards in police custody are effectively guaranteed at all times, and that people deprived of their liberty are treated in accordance with the law and international standards,” Zaharia said.

During the visit, the delegation met with government officials, members of the House of Representatives, the judiciary, UN representatives, and civil society. It also held discussions with the National Commission on Human Rights.

At the end of the visit, the delegation presented its confidential preliminary observations to the Government of the Philippines, which will be followed by a confidential report containing detailed observations and recommendations to further prevent torture and ill-treatment of people deprived of their liberty.

The SPT delegation comprised Victor ZAHARIA (Moldova), head of the delegation, Satyabhooshun Gupt DOMAH (Mauritius), Aisha Shujune MUHAMMAD (Maldives), Martin ZINKLER (Germany). It was accompanied by two Human Rights Officers from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from United Nations Human Rights Treaty Bodies on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Save The Children: Condemns Killing Of Staff Member And Family In Israeli Airstrike In Gaza

It is with profound sadness we confirm that a staff member of Save the Children and his family have been killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. Sameh Ewaida, 39, had been with Save the Children since 2019. He was the proud father of four children - Mohammad (12), Heba (11), Zeina (3), and Zein (2)... More

UN News: Gaza Aid Access Is Key Priority

Every effort continues to be made by the UN and partners to get aid supplies into Gaza following the Israeli order to evacuate the north of the enclave. â€œAid access is our overwhelming priority and we're in deep discussions hourly with the Israelis, with the Egyptians, with the Gazans about how to do that,â€ says UN Emergency Relief chief Martin Griffiths... More

Save The Children: Hunger Named As The Most Concerning Issue Facing Children In 2023 - Global Survey

Hunger is the most concerning issue affecting children around the world this year, according to almost half of adults surveyed in almost every continent by Save the Children. The survey of more than 25,000 adults between September and October was the largest global audience insights study of its kind for the aid agency... More

Save The Children: Four Earthquakes Leave Thousands Homeless

A fourth earthquake has hit western Afghanistan's Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again. The large 6.3 magnitude quake has shattered communities still reeling from a number of strong and shallow aftershocks, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 