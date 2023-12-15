Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
OceanaGold Continues To Delineate High-Grade Gold Mineralization At Haile And Wharekirauponga

Friday, 15 December 2023, 9:42 am
Press Release: OceanaGold

 

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on results from the 2023 exploration and resource conversion programs at Haile in the United States and Wharekirauponga in New Zealand.

Gerard Bond, President & CEO of OceanaGold, said "2023 has been a successful year for resource conversion at OceanaGold. Drill results released during this year highlight the upside potential for growth within our existing mine footprint at Haile, while results at Wharekirauponga continue to demonstrate the exceptional grade and continuity within the EG vein. Today's drill results provide increased confidence in our resource base and will be reflected in our updated reserves and resource statement to be released early next year."

Highlights

  • Haile resource conversion highlights include (core length):
    • 73.8m @ 16.17g/t Au, Horseshoe (UGD0008 - conversion)
    • 19.1m @ 8.63g/t Au and 31.4m @ 9.59g/t Au, Horseshoe (UGD0017 - conversion)
    • 22.6m @ 5.43g/t Au, Horseshoe (UGD0003 - conversion)
    • 73.2m @ 4.92g/t Au, Palomino (DDH1194 - conversion)
    • 21.3m @ 6.15g/t Au, Palomino (DDH1197 - conversion)
  • Wharekirauponga resource conversion highlights include (estimated true width intersections):
    • 5.0m @ 77.1g/t Au and 111.6g/t Ag, EG Vein (WKP118B – conversion)
    • 8.4m @ 42.2g/t Au and 90.7g/t Ag, EG Vein (WKP118A – conversion)
    • 4.4m @ 41.6g/t Au and 54.2g/t Ag, EG HWS Vein (WKP118B – conversion)
    • 3.7m @ 39.1g/t Au and 70.3g/t Ag, EG HWS Vein (WKP118A – conversion)
    • 1.5m @ 79.2g/t Au and 208.2g/t Ag, EG Vein (WKP121 – conversion)
    • 3.8m @ 25.8g/t Au and 106.0g/t Ag, EG Vein (WKP111B – conversion)

Haile

A program of resource conversion drilling at Horseshoe Underground totalling ~18,400 metres ("m") is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024. To date, conversion drilling totalling 6,513m in fifteen holes has been completed, with 3,896m completed since the September 14, 2023 news release. Drilling from underground has targeted the conversion of the lower Horseshoe Inferred resource with 12 holes to date and assay results from four new holes since the last update. Highlights from recent drilling include 73.8m @ 16.17g/t Au from hole UGD0008, in line with the block model estimate, and is similar to hole UGD0002 returning 73.9m @ 13.03g/t Au released in September 2023.

Results were received from five remaining resource conversion holes at Palomino, located approximately 800m southwest of the Horseshoe Underground mine, where future access may be gained from underground infrastructure. Highlights included 73.2m @ 4.92g/t Au (including 9.1m @ 9.63g/t Au) in hole DDH1194 and 21.3m @ 6.15g/t Au (including 4.6m @ 16.32g/t Au) in hole DDH1197. The Palomino resource conversion drill program is now complete, all assay results have been received, and modelling is underway for a resource update in early 2024.

Wharekirauponga

Since the June 19, 2023 exploration update, 5,700m have been drilled at Wharekirauponga, targeting the conversion of Inferred resources in the EG Vein Zone (Figure 2). New intercepts for the EG vein and the EG Hanging Wall Splay ("EG HWS") continue to increase confidence in the geologic model and high-grade continuity of the deposit. Opportunities remain for up-plunge, down-plunge and along-strike extensions of the EG Vein. High-grade intercepts remain open. Step-out drilling in hole WKP100, the most southerly hole on the EG Vein (previously released), confirmed mineralisation continues for at least a further 200 m along strike of the currently defined southern shoot. A new drill site is being consented to enable drill testing of the south-westerly strike extensions of the mineralisation above hole WKP100. The EG Vein Zone remains the primary, near-term target for drilling with resource conversion and extensional drilling to continue through the remainder of 2023 and 2024.

Table 1: Haile drill intersections. NSR = No Significant Result. Intervals are core length, not true width. Conversion drilling
is within the current resource model shell.
Hole IDFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t)TargetCategory
DDH1190468.6477.48.81.66PalominoConversion
and493.0506.713.71.99PalominoConversion
and517.4529.613.71.59PalominoConversion
and540.2552.412.25.79PalominoConversion
including546.3548.82.518.68PalominoConversion
including563.1581.418.32.64PalominoConversion
DDH1194377.1450.273.24.92PalominoConversion
including390.9399.99.19.63PalominoConversion
DDW1195531.1544.813.74.71PalominoConversion
and552.4564.612.22.24PalominoConversion
and581.9587.55.62.78PalominoConversion
DDH1197463.0484.321.36.15PalominoConversion
including475.2479.74.616.32PalominoConversion
DDW1202381.6412.931.23.58PalominoConversion
and435.0448.713.72.54PalominoConversion
UGD0003309.2331.822.65.43HorseshoeConversion
UGD0005   NSRHorseshoeConversion
UGD0008306.0379.873.816.17HorseshoeConversion
including313.3347.133.828.53HorseshoeConversion
UGD0017302.6321.719.18.63HorseshoeConversion
and349.4380.831.49.59HorseshoeConversion
including349.4356.67.218.07HorseshoeConversion
Table 2: Wharekirauponga drill intersections. Intervals are estimated true width. Conversion drilling is within the current resource model shell.
Hole IDFrom (m)To (m)True Width (m)Au (g/t)Ag (g/t)TargetCategory
WKP111A485.9486.50.617.013.0EG HWSConversion
and487.9491.83.614.813.8EGConversion
WKP111B494.3498.73.825.8106.0EGConversion
WKP111C504.8508.83.519.513.8EGConversion
WKP111E536.2539.22.113.39.9EGConversion
WKP118A455.1457.52.036.039.4EG HWSConversion
and459.4463.93.739.170.3EG HWSConversion
and498.8509.08.442.290.7EGConversion
and539.2542.21.611.214.5EG FWConversion
WKP118B465.1470.54.441.654.2EG HWSConversion
and509.7516.85.077.1111.6EG 

