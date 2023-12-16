Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Gaza: UN Welcomes Kerem Shalom Border Crossing Announcement

Saturday, 16 December 2023, 5:17 pm
Press Release: UN News

The UN Spokesperson has welcomed the announcement on Friday by the Israeli cabinet that the Kerem Shalom border crossing into the Gaza Strip will be reopened.

Until the Hamas-led terror attacks of 7 October and Israel’s full-scale military response which has devastated much of the enclave, the crossing from Israel was the main route for commercial goods into Gaza.

Until now, limited humanitarian aid has only been allowed to pass through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, which serves mainly as a pedestrian crossing, although aid truck inspections have been taking place at Kerem Shalom, creating a complex and time-consuming route for lifesaving deliveries.

“The fast implementation of this agreement will increase the flow of aid”, said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, adding that “a humanitarian ceasefire will increase the distribution of that aid across Gaza even more.”

According to news reports, once details are finalized, aid will be offloaded on the Gaza side of Kerem Shalom.

Mr. Dujarric said that UN humanitarians with the aid coordination office OCHA have reported that much of Gaza on Friday remained flooded following heavy rains “compounding already extreme human suffering.”

Doctors trapped

“There have been clashes, also according to OCHA, in the vicinity of Al Awda Hospital in Jabaliya in northern Gaza, with 250 doctors, patients and their family members reportedly trapped.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Internet services were restored after being down for several hours on Thursday, which severely impact the ability of emergency workers to do their jobs and cutting a vital communication route for hundreds of thousands.

The UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) reported on Friday that nearly 1.3 million displaced people are sheltering in 155 UNRWA installations.

“The average number of internally displaced people in UNRWA facilities, shelters, located in the middle and southern Gaza is 12,387, more than four times their capacity”, said the UN Spokesperson.

Eight out of 22 UNRWA health centres are still operational in the Middle and Southern parts of Gaza and UNRWA continued to provide healthcare to internally displaced people at shelters through 97 medical teams.”

He added that each team is composed of just one to two doctors and a nurse while around 591 health workers in health centres and shelters provided support to some 12,000 patients.

Spillover in the Red Sea

Responding to a question at the regular noon briefing in New York on the announcement by commercial shipping giant Maersk that it was pausing the passage of ships through the Red Sea, in response to attacks by Houthi militia, Mr. Dujarric said the decision was “understandable”.

The group whose militia control much of Yemen including the Red Sea coast, has vowed to target ships travelling to Israel along the key shipping route, in support of Hamas. The company said in a statement the attacks were “alarming” and pose a “significant threat” to seafarers.

Two ships reportedly came under attack in the strait just on Friday – one hit by a drone and another by missiles.

The UN Spokesperson said the decision illustrated the impact of the “continuing attacks” by the Houthis.

“Freedom of navigation is a bedrock of international law, it needs to be respected…That waterway is critical to the global economy and global commerce”, he added.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Save The Children: Condemns Killing Of Staff Member And Family In Israeli Airstrike In Gaza

It is with profound sadness we confirm that a staff member of Save the Children and his family have been killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. Sameh Ewaida, 39, had been with Save the Children since 2019. He was the proud father of four children - Mohammad (12), Heba (11), Zeina (3), and Zein (2)... More

UN News: Gaza Aid Access Is Key Priority

Every effort continues to be made by the UN and partners to get aid supplies into Gaza following the Israeli order to evacuate the north of the enclave. â€œAid access is our overwhelming priority and we're in deep discussions hourly with the Israelis, with the Egyptians, with the Gazans about how to do that,â€ says UN Emergency Relief chief Martin Griffiths... More

Save The Children: Hunger Named As The Most Concerning Issue Facing Children In 2023 - Global Survey

Hunger is the most concerning issue affecting children around the world this year, according to almost half of adults surveyed in almost every continent by Save the Children. The survey of more than 25,000 adults between September and October was the largest global audience insights study of its kind for the aid agency... More

Save The Children: Four Earthquakes Leave Thousands Homeless

A fourth earthquake has hit western Afghanistan's Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again. The large 6.3 magnitude quake has shattered communities still reeling from a number of strong and shallow aftershocks, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 