Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Summit Steers Growers Towards A Safer Food Chain

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 10:26 pm
Press Release: IFPA Australia and NZ

Australian and New Zealand fresh produce growers need to consider safe food practices a necessary step in the cost of doing business, an investment in market access, and an insurance policy against outbreaks, delegates at the International Fresh Produce Association Australia and New Zealand’s (IFPA A-NZ) second annual Food Safety Summit heard.

IFPA A-NZ head of food safety Deon Mahoney and United States-based IFPA chief food safety and regulatory officer Natalie Dyenson were among the speakers to address growers, packers, retailers, peak industry representatives, researchers, and food regulators at the summit in Melbourne on December 12.

Key topics included an overview of the global food safety landscape; upcoming changes to production and processing standards for berries, melons, and leafy vegetables due for implementation on February 12, 2025; and how the IFPA A-NZ can support growers on food safety.

The changes to the Food Standards Code gazetted by the Federal Government in 2022 would see horticulture included as a new responsibility for state and territory regulators, Mr Mahoney said.

“There has been some confusion and angst about what the new standards mean for berry, melon, and leafy vegetable sectors and how they will work. The fresh produce industry currently works with voluntary standards set by supermarkets and food service customers and there have been no previous standards for these sectors.

“The summit was an opportunity for Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) and Safe Food Production Queensland (SFPQ) to address concerns and outline how individual states and territories approach food safety regulation differently.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The regulations are not that onerous. The general view is that if producers are already meeting stringent supermarket standards, they will meet the new regulations. However, there’s much work to be done by the regulators including first registering growers and packers.”

Ms Dyenson said delegate feedback indicated growers appreciated the chance to be involved in the process.

“Regulators can move things forward when growers and packers are engaged and that’s what we’re seeing. From an international standpoint, other developed countries have had these regulations in place for decades. Australia is catching up,” she said.

Ms Dyenson said the safety of Australia and New Zealand’s food supply chain was equivalent to that of the world’s leading nations including the United States and parts of Europe.

However, food safety was a constantly evolving area and producers needed to be ready for what could go wrong, Mr Mahoney said.

Hefty cost of outbreaks

“There are 4.86 million cases of foodborne illnesses in Australia each year which has a pretty staggering $2.8 billion burden on the medical system. Life-limiting illnesses can be caused by Salmonella, Listeria, Campylobacter and E. coli in the food chain and can come out of nowhere. The industry needs to do all it can to protect consumers – at every step along the supply chain.”

“Australians generally trust the food supply chain. However, they also have long memories, and an outbreak can affect their perception of a fresh produce line well after the issue has been rectified.”

Ms Dyenson and Mr Mahoney said pressure points for food outbreaks included climate change causing extreme events, labour shortages, rising costs of transportation, access to safe water and soil amendments.

“There’s the added pressure around the need for fresh produce growers to be sustainable. Packaging is a big one – it’s functional, protects against contamination, and aims to reduce food waste – but is not always sustainable. Finding an intersection between food safety and sustainability is a challenge,” Mr Mahoney said.

He said the next decade would see the emergence of new pathogens causing foodborne illnesses. Yet there would also be better diagnostics such as (now mainstream) genome sequencing to detect the cause of outbreaks.

“In the food industry, you can run but you can’t hide. There is hardly a product that cannot be affected by Salmonella or Listeria. Growers often don’t think of themselves as part of the food supply chain, but they need to. The IFPA A-NZ can help, and we urge growers to take advantage of our services and resources including webinars, newsletters and workshops,” Mr Mahoney said.

A report from the summit will be issued in 2024 and another summit will be held in late 

Issued: December 18, 2023

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from IFPA Australia and NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Save The Children: Condemns Killing Of Staff Member And Family In Israeli Airstrike In Gaza

It is with profound sadness we confirm that a staff member of Save the Children and his family have been killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. Sameh Ewaida, 39, had been with Save the Children since 2019. He was the proud father of four children - Mohammad (12), Heba (11), Zeina (3), and Zein (2)... More

UN News: Gaza Aid Access Is Key Priority

Every effort continues to be made by the UN and partners to get aid supplies into Gaza following the Israeli order to evacuate the north of the enclave. â€œAid access is our overwhelming priority and we're in deep discussions hourly with the Israelis, with the Egyptians, with the Gazans about how to do that,â€ says UN Emergency Relief chief Martin Griffiths... More

Save The Children: Hunger Named As The Most Concerning Issue Facing Children In 2023 - Global Survey

Hunger is the most concerning issue affecting children around the world this year, according to almost half of adults surveyed in almost every continent by Save the Children. The survey of more than 25,000 adults between September and October was the largest global audience insights study of its kind for the aid agency... More

Save The Children: Four Earthquakes Leave Thousands Homeless

A fourth earthquake has hit western Afghanistan's Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again. The large 6.3 magnitude quake has shattered communities still reeling from a number of strong and shallow aftershocks, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 