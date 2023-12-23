TransNusa To Introduce Four New International Destinations In 2024

JAKARTA, Dec 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - South East Asia’s first premium service airline, PT TransNusa Aviation Mandiri, is further strengthening its presence in China by increasing the frequency of its scheduled flights in Guangzhou from the current three times weekly to seven times weekly.

This announcement comes barely a month after TransNusa made history by becoming Indonesia’s second airline to successfully launch scheduled flights to Guangzhou. TransNusa introduced scheduled flights to Guangzhou on November 16, this year. Scheduled flights depart Terminal 3 Soekarno – Hatta International Airport at 18.10 pm on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and arrive at 12.10 am at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport. Flights from Guangzhou depart at 01.25 am on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and arrive in Jakarta at 5.40am.

Today, TransNusa increased the frequency of its scheduled flights for this route from three times weekly to daily flights.

TransNusa has been consistently achieving milestones since the introduction of a new top management led by Datuk Bernard Francis. The airline, which introduced its first international flight on April 14, this year, has launched four new international destinations in a short span of eight months, expanding its wings from South East Asia to the Asia Pacific region.

TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis attributes the airlines successes and accelerated growth to their customised business model and the vastly experienced management team.

“Due to our diligent team, we have managed to not only increase our scheduled flight frequency to Guangzhou but also introduce two new Chinese dishes in our menu, which are wonton noodles and Yongchow fried rice set meals,” said Datuk Bernard, adding that to enhance passenger comfort, TransNusa also has blankets for sale on their Jakarta – Guangzhou flight.

“For passenger ease, we have established our own customer call center in Canton, in addition to our call center in Jakarta,” Datuk Bernard explained.

On what to expect of the airline in 2024, Datuk Bernard said that the airline is planning to introduce three to four new international destinations.

“Next year, we plan to focus on destinations in the Asia Pacific region as well as further strengthen our presence in the Singaporean and Malaysian markets,” said Datuk Bernard, adding that on the domestic front, TransNusa passengers can look forward to the revival of targeted routes in Nusantara.

For the Jakarta – Guangzhou route, the premium service provider, deployed its Airbus A320, ensuring that its passengers have a comfortable shuttle throughout the 5-hour journey. TransNusa’s A320s have been configured with a 174-seat configuration, which allows passengers to enjoy 30-31 inches of legroom.

“The services we offer for our international flights are above the service level of a low-cost carrier. As such, the flying experience with TransNusa to international destinations will differ from flying with the airline on domestic routes since TransNusa operates as a low-cost airline in the domestic market.” Datuk Bernard concluded.

About TransNusa

Established in 2005, TransNusa started its operation by providing chartered flights. It began its commercial flights in 2011. After ceasing operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, TransNusa relaunched itself in 2021 as a low-cost airline in its domestic market. In 2023, TransNusa introduced a new business model making it the first Premium Service Airline in the region. The new business model will apply only to its international routes. TransNusa introduced its first international route, Jakarta – Kuala Lumpur, in April this year and its second international route Jakarta-Johor, in September, this year.

The airline is currently based in Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. Passengers can book their flights on the TransNusa website, transnusa.co.id, through authorized travel agents in Indonesia, or by contacting the airline's customer service centre at, +62216310888.

