Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Nutrigene Launches Personalised Development Program To Intersect Genetics And Learning Through DNA

Monday, 8 January 2024, 7:30 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Revolutionary initiative set to optimize child development by aligning psychological well-being with academic excellence, aims to impact child development of 10,000 families

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Nutrigene Modern Sciences Sdn. Bhd. (“Nutrigene” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the field of science-driven approach for child development, proudly announces the nationwide launch of Personalised Development Program (PDP). Representing a paradigm shift in parenting and education, this initiative harnesses the power of DNA to harmonize nature and nurture, fostering the holistic development of children.

Dr. Choo Wenxi, Founder & CEO of Nutrigene, emphasises the transformative nature of the program, “We’re committed to transforming the concept of parenting through the power of DNA. PDP is more than an educational program, it’s a comprehensive approach to nurturing children’s psychological well-being alongside their academic growth. Our goal is to assist families in understanding and supporting their child’s unique needs holistically, thereby shaping their futures.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

PDP is designed to catalyse a shift in educational paradigms, focusing on the psychological as well as the academic development of children. The program is designed to nurture diverse developmental domains, encompassing language, numeracy, world discovery, motor skills, arts and music. Aligned with forward-thinking families, educators, and childcare professionals, Nutrigene envisions a more informed and comprehensive approach to child development, fostering collaborative ventures to empower educators and parenting coaches to excel in their fields.

Dr. Choo added, “Our hallmark RIASEC (Realistic, Investigative, Artistic, Social, Enterprising And Conventional) Career Talent DNA Test has been innovatively applied to early childhood development. This framework enables parents to comprehend their child’s inherent strengths and inclinations from a young age, facilitating more informed and supportive parenting.

Nutrigene is proud to offer both RIASEC Career Talent DNA Test and PDP as a holistic solution for parents. We aspire to assist 10,000 families to recognize that every child deserves to develop physically, mentally and academically in their unique way by 2025. We are open to collaborations with individuals and organisations who share our vision of unlocking the full potential of every child through innovative and personalised education.”

In tandem with the launch of the PDP, Nutrigene announces the inauguration of its maiden branch in Kuching, Sarawak. Beyond business expansion, this move underscores Nutrigene’s commitment to democratizing their innovative educational approach, ensuring every child receives an education tailored to their unique needs, shaping a brighter and fulfilling future.

With the introduction of the PDP and the opening of a new branch in Sarawak, Nutrigene is poised to redefine the standards of personalized education, showcasing unwavering dedication to nurturing and empowering the next generation to thrive in an ever-changing world.

Dr. Choo said, “Ensuring qualified and compassionate educators at our center is crucial. Nutrigene values each educator, acknowledging their pivotal role in shaping young minds, and is committed to enhancing their professional journey, offering career advancement opportunities and personal growth. We aim to create a nurturing environment where educators feel respected, supported and empowered to deliver their best.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Save The Children: Condemns Killing Of Staff Member And Family In Israeli Airstrike In Gaza

It is with profound sadness we confirm that a staff member of Save the Children and his family have been killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. Sameh Ewaida, 39, had been with Save the Children since 2019. He was the proud father of four children - Mohammad (12), Heba (11), Zeina (3), and Zein (2)... More

UN News: Gaza Aid Access Is Key Priority

Every effort continues to be made by the UN and partners to get aid supplies into Gaza following the Israeli order to evacuate the north of the enclave. â€œAid access is our overwhelming priority and we're in deep discussions hourly with the Israelis, with the Egyptians, with the Gazans about how to do that,â€ says UN Emergency Relief chief Martin Griffiths... More

Save The Children: Hunger Named As The Most Concerning Issue Facing Children In 2023 - Global Survey

Hunger is the most concerning issue affecting children around the world this year, according to almost half of adults surveyed in almost every continent by Save the Children. The survey of more than 25,000 adults between September and October was the largest global audience insights study of its kind for the aid agency... More

Save The Children: Four Earthquakes Leave Thousands Homeless

A fourth earthquake has hit western Afghanistan's Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again. The large 6.3 magnitude quake has shattered communities still reeling from a number of strong and shallow aftershocks, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 