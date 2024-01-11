Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

CRA Manipur appeals for withdrawal of FIR against 12 Meira Paibis

Thursday, 11 January 2024, 5:39 pm
Press Release: IPMSDL

Imphal, January 09 2024: The Centre for Research and Advocacy (CRA), Manipur has expressed concern with the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against twelve meira paibi leaders of Sagang village reportedly in response to their democratic resistance against deployment of security forces and militarization of their village on January 2 .

The filing of FIR by the Manipur police on the meira paibis who are the indigenous human rights defenders and threats of arbitrary detention has caused much fear and mental trauma among the targeted indigenous women in Manipur, said a statement issued by Sanaton L, president, the Centre for Research and Advocacy Manipur.

The press release asserted that women have expressed concern with the deployment of security forces in their village since November 2023 due to the concerns and fear of human rights violations and harassment on indigenous women and youths in their village.

Further, the women were concerned with the inaction, lack of response and alleged partisan role of the Indian security forces during attacks on Meitei villages by the Kuki armed groups amidst the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, CRA Manipur continued to add. The statement also claimed that the Indian security forces were deployed in Manipur under the infamous Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 to combat the armed liberation groups seeking self-determination of Manipur.

Contending that the State of Manipur has been heavily militarized amidst the ongoing counter insurgency operations, CRA Manipur pointed out that numerous cases of violence against indigenous women have been a major concern in Manipur, as also reported by the UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women at the United Nations Human Rights bodies several times.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Thus, CRA Manipur has called upon the concerned authorities of the Government of India and Manipur to withdraw all FIR filed against indigenous women and to stop all forms of threats and harassment, both physical and mental on the meira paibis.

Additionally, it demanded the Government to stop deploying security forces without the consent of the concerned villagers/indigenous women. CRA Manipur further joined the call of indigenous peoples of Manipur to repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 and to stop militarization of Manipur.

The fundamental rights of indigenous women should be upheld as per the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and other applicable international laws, including the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, it added.

The Government of India should recognize the role of the meira paibis or the indigenous women human rights defenders to advance democracy and the collective security and human rights of the indigenous peoples of Manipur, CRA Manipur said.

Reference:

Centre for Research and Advocacy - Manipur

cramanipur@gmail.com

Source: The Sangai Express, 10 January 2024

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from IPMSDL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Save The Children: Condemns Killing Of Staff Member And Family In Israeli Airstrike In Gaza

It is with profound sadness we confirm that a staff member of Save the Children and his family have been killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. Sameh Ewaida, 39, had been with Save the Children since 2019. He was the proud father of four children - Mohammad (12), Heba (11), Zeina (3), and Zein (2)... More

UN News: Gaza Aid Access Is Key Priority

Every effort continues to be made by the UN and partners to get aid supplies into Gaza following the Israeli order to evacuate the north of the enclave. â€œAid access is our overwhelming priority and we're in deep discussions hourly with the Israelis, with the Egyptians, with the Gazans about how to do that,â€ says UN Emergency Relief chief Martin Griffiths... More

Save The Children: Hunger Named As The Most Concerning Issue Facing Children In 2023 - Global Survey

Hunger is the most concerning issue affecting children around the world this year, according to almost half of adults surveyed in almost every continent by Save the Children. The survey of more than 25,000 adults between September and October was the largest global audience insights study of its kind for the aid agency... More

Save The Children: Four Earthquakes Leave Thousands Homeless

A fourth earthquake has hit western Afghanistan's Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again. The large 6.3 magnitude quake has shattered communities still reeling from a number of strong and shallow aftershocks, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 