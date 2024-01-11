Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Dubai Taxi (DTC) Launches Regular Taxi Service for People of Determination

Thursday, 11 January 2024, 8:10 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

-Driven by social responsibility, Dubai Taxi boosts happiness & quality of life for people of determination

-New service allows people with non-motor disabilities to book regular taxis instead of specialized taxis

DUBAI, Jan 9, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Dubai Taxi Co PJSC ("DTC"), a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, has announced the launch of a new service for people of determination (POD), enabling them to book regular taxis through "DTC App".

Importantly, it includes the option for users to avail of the same 50% discount that is offered with the dedicated service for people of determination. The system is designed to be accessible for holders of the Sanad card for people of determination in Dubai, enabling them to use this service efficiently and electronically.

The new initiative comes in line with DTC's commitment to improving services for people of determination, adhering to the highest international standards in public and transport services.

It also reflects the company's social responsibility and its efforts to introduce smart initiatives that support the government's goals of integrating and empowering people of determination in the community, thereby enhancing their happiness and quality of life.

Innovative proactive services

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, Acting Chief Business Transformation Officer at DTC, emphasized that the launch of the new service reflects the company's commitment to continually enhance its services and offer an innovative model of smart and proactive services. "We look forward to enhancing customer satisfaction, particularly among people of determination," Al Meer added.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"DTC has always strived to align its services with the needs of people of determination, in compliance with the highest global standards, and we will continue to do so to provide them with top-tier transportation services and contribute significantly to Dubai's reputation as an inclusive city for people of determination," he further said.

Al Meer noted that there has been a growing demand for DTC's vehicles designed for people of determination. Consequently, the launch of this digital service is part of the company's efforts to expand and streamline the provision of transportation services for this group by leveraging modern and efficient methods. This service enables people of determination, including residents, visitors, and tourists, to access regular taxi services conveniently and swiftly, further enhancing their mobility.

Speed and flexibility

Dubai Taxi Company currently offers the "People of Determination Taxi" service through its smart application, featuring modern vehicles equipped with state-of-the-art amenities to ensure a comfortable and convenient transportation experience. The service guarantees safe and reliable transportation options for people of determination, available round the clock.

Dubai Taxi Co App

The "DTC App" is one of the useful public transport apps in Dubai facilitating residents to book exclusive, safe and comfortable taxis and limousines. The app allows users with multiple taxi and payment options, for instance, direct payment or through the credit card. The Dubai Taxi Co App can be downloaded on Android or iOS.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
Save The Children: Condemns Killing Of Staff Member And Family In Israeli Airstrike In Gaza

It is with profound sadness we confirm that a staff member of Save the Children and his family have been killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. Sameh Ewaida, 39, had been with Save the Children since 2019. He was the proud father of four children - Mohammad (12), Heba (11), Zeina (3), and Zein (2)... More

UN News: Gaza Aid Access Is Key Priority

Every effort continues to be made by the UN and partners to get aid supplies into Gaza following the Israeli order to evacuate the north of the enclave. â€œAid access is our overwhelming priority and we're in deep discussions hourly with the Israelis, with the Egyptians, with the Gazans about how to do that,â€ says UN Emergency Relief chief Martin Griffiths... More

Save The Children: Hunger Named As The Most Concerning Issue Facing Children In 2023 - Global Survey

Hunger is the most concerning issue affecting children around the world this year, according to almost half of adults surveyed in almost every continent by Save the Children. The survey of more than 25,000 adults between September and October was the largest global audience insights study of its kind for the aid agency... More

Save The Children: Four Earthquakes Leave Thousands Homeless

A fourth earthquake has hit western Afghanistan's Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again. The large 6.3 magnitude quake has shattered communities still reeling from a number of strong and shallow aftershocks, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 